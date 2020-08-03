Masks won’t be required at Mohave County polling places
KINGMAN - Masks will not be required in polling places when Mohave County residents go to the polls tomorrow, Tuesday, Aug. 4 for the Arizona Primary Election.
While safety precautions will be in place, and masks will be made available to voters who want one, voters without masks will not be turned away. “We will not disenfranchise the voters,” Mohave County Recorder Kristi Blair explained.
Poll workers, however, will be required to wear face coverings if the municipality or building that they are working in requires them, county Elections Department Director Alan Tempert said.
The polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 37 polling places in the county, including eight in the City of Kingman. Voters will be selecting candidates for Mohave County sheriff, Mohave County Board of Supervisors, Kingman City Council and numerous districts. There are also two initiatives on the ballot in Kingman.
