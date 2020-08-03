Mohave County reports 16 new COVID-19 cases on Aug. 2

KINGMAN – Sixteen new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Mohave County Department of Public Health the evening of Sunday, Aug. 2.

Only one case – an adult in the 30-39 age range – is from the sprawling Kingman medical service area. There were also 13 new cases in the Bullhead City service area, and two in the Lake Havasu City service area.

The county has now experienced 3,017 cases of COVID-19 and 145 deaths since the first case was discovered on March 24.

Bullhead City leads the county with 1,384 confirmed cases and 62 deaths, while Lake Havasu City has endured 963 cases and 29 deaths.

Kingman has a comparably smaller number of cases with 595, but a disproportionate share of the county’s COVID-19 deaths with 54. There have also been 62 cases in the communities in the Arizona Strip.

The county noted in a recent news release that “the number of Mohave County confirmed cases has risen dramatically. Please notice that the count includes all ages, not just the elderly.”

Nearly 1,200 cases have been in the under-40 age groups, including 102 ages 0-10, 170 ages 11-19, and 448 ages 20-29.

Health officials advised residents to practice physical distancing, wear face masks in public and wash hands frequently.

“There remains the problem of an overall lack of interest in wearing a mask, staying home when sick, and true adherence to social distancing. This allows the COVID-19 virus to continue its march through our county,” county health officials noted in the news release.

July was the deadliest month of the pandemic for Mohave County. More than half of the confirmed cases (1,822) and half of the deaths (74) were logged in the month. In the seven-day period ending Sunday, Aug. 2 the county reported 302 new cases and 18 deaths.

Due to different manners of reporting and compiling data, state and county statistics vary, with Mohave County showing 23 fewer cases and eight fewer deaths than the state was reporting on Monday, Aug. 3.

According to county health officials, 962 county residents had recovered from the virus as of Monday, July 27. The average age of death of COVID-19 victims in the county is 77.1 years, while the age of the average patient is 48.4 years. About 55% of the patients have been female.

The positivity rate for tests conducted on county residents remains high. According to daily test data released by the Arizona Department of Health Services covering Sunday, Aug. 2, there were 13 new cases of the virus from 136 tests for a positivity rate of 10%.

AZDHS reported a positivity rate for Mohave County of 12% (27/224) on Sunday, July 26; 17% (66/398) on Monday, July 27; 29% (37/128) on Tuesday, July 28; 17% (37/222) on Wednesday, July 29; 40% (53/131) on Thursday, July 30; and 27% (72/269) on Friday, July 31; and 24% (37/157) on Saturday, Aug. 1.

According to AZDHS, 17,724 tests have been conducted on county residents since the start of the pandemic. Of the 14,189 tests conducted for the actual virus, 12.3% of the individuals have tested positive. Of the 3,535 serology tests, which determine only if the individual had the virus in the past, 5.3% have been positive.

Statewide on Monday, Aug. 3, AZDHS was reporting 14 more deaths, and 1,030 new cases from 9,117 tests for a positivity rate of 11%. More than 179,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus, and 3,779 have died, including nearly 800 in the past 11 days.

Nationwide, Reuters was reporting nearly 4.7 million confirmed cases and 155,351 deaths on Monday, Aug. 3. The U.S. leads the world in COVID-19 deaths, followed by Brazil and Mexico.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

Masks are now mandatory when entering businesses in Kingman until Sept. 1.

For some people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a mask in public to protect others when social distancing isn’t possible.