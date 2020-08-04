OFFERS
Back the Blue Project of Kingman delivers care packages to KPD on Aug. 3

Chief Rusty Cooper, Deputy Chief Joel Freed and members of Back the Blue Project are pictured. (Photo courtesy of KPD)

Chief Rusty Cooper, Deputy Chief Joel Freed and members of Back the Blue Project are pictured. (Photo courtesy of KPD)

Originally Published: August 4, 2020 5:13 p.m.

KINGMAN – Organizers of Kingman’s Black the Blue Project delivered a number of assorted items to the Kingman Police Department to express community appreciation and support of law enforcement on Monday, Aug. 3.

According to a KPD news release, the group organized and arranged for items to be donated by many Kingman area businesses, individuals and faith-based groups. Donated items include a grill for department use, snacks and treats for officers and K9s, face masks, gift certificates, handcrafted art, and banners and letters of support and appreciation.

“I want to sincerely thank Back the Blue Project for their generous display of appreciation,” KPD Chief Rusty Cooper said in the release. “We are honored and thankful for the support of our Kingman Community.”

Information provided by KPD

