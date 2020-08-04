OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Aug. 04
Weather  54.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

BLM eases fire restrictions for southern Mohave County, burn bans stay in effect in Kingman area

The federal Bureau of Land Management will now allow campfires in BLM=built fire rings and grills on BLM land in the Lake Havasu City area, where increased moisture has allowed the agency to reduce fire restrictions. (Adobe image)

The federal Bureau of Land Management will now allow campfires in BLM=built fire rings and grills on BLM land in the Lake Havasu City area, where increased moisture has allowed the agency to reduce fire restrictions. (Adobe image)

Originally Published: August 4, 2020 5:16 p.m.

KINGMAN – The federal Bureau of Land Management has eased outdoor fire restrictions in the Yuma and Lake Havasu City areas, but BLM-managed lands in the Kingman area remain under Stage 2 restrictions.

While conditions remain dangerously dry in the Kingman area, increased moisture and reduced fire activity farther south in the BLM’s Colorado River District enabled restrictions to be lowered to Stage 1, the BLM wrote in a news release.

That means campfires and charcoal fires in developed recreation areas or at improved sites with BLM-built fire rings and grills are now allowed.

The use of propane and petroleum-fueled stoves, lanterns or heating devices is currently allowed in all areas under both Stage 1 and Stage 2 fire restrictions.

The following activities remain prohibited under both Stage 1 and Stage 2 fire restrictions until rescinded or revoked:

– Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire, charcoal, coal, or wood stove outside of developed sites in the Yuma and Lake Havasu area.

– Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or a developed or improved recreation site or while in an area at least 6 feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.

– Welding or the use of any torch or metal cutting or grinding implement.

– Discharging a firearm except while engaged in a lawful hunt pursuant to state, federal, or tribal laws and regulations.

Fireworks and other explosive and incendiary devices are prohibited on BLM land year-round.

Fire restrictions also remain in place in the unincorporated areas of Mohave County in the Kingman area.

The county ban, in place since late May, prohibits campfires, open fires and consumer fireworks. Kingman and the Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District passed similar prohibitions after the county open burning ban took effect. Fires fueled by propane or charcoal are allowed.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

District officials remind public of fire restrictions in effect
Fire restrictions imposed in Yuma, Lake Havasu areas
Stage 2 fire restrictions implemented in parts of Arizona
BLM to set fire restrictions Thursday
Mohave County adds to bans on fireworks, campfires
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State