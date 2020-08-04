BLM eases fire restrictions for southern Mohave County, burn bans stay in effect in Kingman area

KINGMAN – The federal Bureau of Land Management has eased outdoor fire restrictions in the Yuma and Lake Havasu City areas, but BLM-managed lands in the Kingman area remain under Stage 2 restrictions.

While conditions remain dangerously dry in the Kingman area, increased moisture and reduced fire activity farther south in the BLM’s Colorado River District enabled restrictions to be lowered to Stage 1, the BLM wrote in a news release.

That means campfires and charcoal fires in developed recreation areas or at improved sites with BLM-built fire rings and grills are now allowed.

The use of propane and petroleum-fueled stoves, lanterns or heating devices is currently allowed in all areas under both Stage 1 and Stage 2 fire restrictions.



The following activities remain prohibited under both Stage 1 and Stage 2 fire restrictions until rescinded or revoked:

– Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire, charcoal, coal, or wood stove outside of developed sites in the Yuma and Lake Havasu area.



– Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or a developed or improved recreation site or while in an area at least 6 feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.

– Welding or the use of any torch or metal cutting or grinding implement.

– Discharging a firearm except while engaged in a lawful hunt pursuant to state, federal, or tribal laws and regulations.



Fireworks and other explosive and incendiary devices are prohibited on BLM land year-round.

Fire restrictions also remain in place in the unincorporated areas of Mohave County in the Kingman area.

The county ban, in place since late May, prohibits campfires, open fires and consumer fireworks. Kingman and the Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District passed similar prohibitions after the county open burning ban took effect. Fires fueled by propane or charcoal are allowed.