BLM seeks comment on Golden Valley power line through Sept. 2

KINGMAN – Planning is proceeding for a 17-mile-long high voltage power transmission line in eastern Golden Valley and the west side of Kingman.

According to a news release from the federal Bureau of Land Management, BLM has completed a draft Environmental Assessment (EA) to gauge the impact of the construction and operation of the power line. The document is now available for public review and comment.

The Golden Valley Transmission Line Project is designed to help improve electric grid reliability, replace aging equipment and support the future energy needs of customers in Mohave County. And it meshes with the goals of the BLM, which manages public lands for multiple uses.

“Modernizing America’s aging infrastructure and facilitating responsible energy development on public lands are BLM priorities,” BLM Kingman Field Manager Amanda Dodson said. “This transmission line would increase capacity for the electric grid in the Kingman area, improving energy efficiency and reliability in a region that is fast growing.”

UNS Electric Inc., a subsidiary of UniSource Energy Services, is developing plans for the 230-kilovolt (kV), electric transmission line and substation in the Kingman and Golden Valley region. The new transmission line would supply a projected 5-35 megawatt (MW) increase in customer energy needs over the next decade in the north Golden Valley area. Power within UniSource's Mohave County service territory is currently transmitted primarily over a 69kV transmission network.

The environmental assessment, as prescribed in the National Environmental Policy Act, outlines and analyzes the potential environmental impact of the project.

“The environmental assessment evaluates BLM alternative alignments for the transmission line, seeking to identify a route that minimizes visual impacts and keeps the transmission line within existing utility corridors to the greatest extent possible,” BLM wrote in the release.

A 30-day public comment period on the EA opened Aug. 3. It is available for public review and comment at https://go.usa.gov/xwf6J. Comments may also be mailed to the Kingman Field Office, 2755 Mission Blvd., Kingman, AZ 86401.

All comments must be received online or be postmarked by Sept. 2 to be considered in the final decision.

To learn more about the project, visit https://www.uesaz.com/golden-valley. To receive a hard copy of the EA contact the BLM’s Kingman Field Office at 928-317-3200.

Information provided by the Bureau of Land Management