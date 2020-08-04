BLM seeks comment on Golden Valley power line through Sept. 2
KINGMAN – Planning is proceeding for a 17-mile-long high voltage power transmission line in eastern Golden Valley and the west side of Kingman.
According to a news release from the federal Bureau of Land Management, BLM has completed a draft Environmental Assessment (EA) to gauge the impact of the construction and operation of the power line. The document is now available for public review and comment.
The Golden Valley Transmission Line Project is designed to help improve electric grid reliability, replace aging equipment and support the future energy needs of customers in Mohave County. And it meshes with the goals of the BLM, which manages public lands for multiple uses.
“Modernizing America’s aging infrastructure and facilitating responsible energy development on public lands are BLM priorities,” BLM Kingman Field Manager Amanda Dodson said. “This transmission line would increase capacity for the electric grid in the Kingman area, improving energy efficiency and reliability in a region that is fast growing.”
UNS Electric Inc., a subsidiary of UniSource Energy Services, is developing plans for the 230-kilovolt (kV), electric transmission line and substation in the Kingman and Golden Valley region. The new transmission line would supply a projected 5-35 megawatt (MW) increase in customer energy needs over the next decade in the north Golden Valley area. Power within UniSource's Mohave County service territory is currently transmitted primarily over a 69kV transmission network.
The environmental assessment, as prescribed in the National Environmental Policy Act, outlines and analyzes the potential environmental impact of the project.
“The environmental assessment evaluates BLM alternative alignments for the transmission line, seeking to identify a route that minimizes visual impacts and keeps the transmission line within existing utility corridors to the greatest extent possible,” BLM wrote in the release.
A 30-day public comment period on the EA opened Aug. 3. It is available for public review and comment at https://go.usa.gov/xwf6J. Comments may also be mailed to the Kingman Field Office, 2755 Mission Blvd., Kingman, AZ 86401.
All comments must be received online or be postmarked by Sept. 2 to be considered in the final decision.
To learn more about the project, visit https://www.uesaz.com/golden-valley. To receive a hard copy of the EA contact the BLM’s Kingman Field Office at 928-317-3200.
Information provided by the Bureau of Land Management
- Semi rollover closed westbound Interstate 40 in Kingman
- Two 13-year-old girls killed on quad that collided with pickup truck in Dolan Springs July 25
- Obituary
- National Weather Service issues excessive heat warning for Kingman area
- Mohave County reports 16 new COVID-19 cases on Aug. 2
- Kingman woman reportedly admits to shooting fiance
- Kingman mask proclamation to be extended 1 month
- Mohave County reports 122 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths
- Suspect shot, killed by Mohave County sheriff’s deputy
- 40 fire personnel assist with Thursday, July 30 Northfield blaze
- Laughlin casinos confirm COVID-19 employee cases; some close
- Semi rollover closed westbound Interstate 40 in Kingman
- Two 13-year-old girls killed on quad that collided with pickup truck in Dolan Springs July 25
- Peach Springs woman arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder
- Mohave 911
- Kingman police: Mostly quiet on the mask compliance front
- Tornado spotted in Kingman, flash floods possible
- Mohave County 911
- Four Bullhead City residents die from COVID-19
- 7 more Mohave County residents succumb to COVID-19
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: