BLM wants public input for Chloride mine remediation plan

KINGMAN – Alternatives are being determined for a mine remediation project to remove high concentrations of arsenic and lead from the site of the former Minnesota-Connor Mine and Mill in the historic Chloride Mining District in Mohave County.

In 2019, the federal Bureau of Land Management contracted with ECM Consultant’s Phoenix-based office to evaluate the site.

ECM has completed a Draft Final Engineering Evaluation/Cost Analysis (EECA) to determine alternatives to remediate contamination at the location, BLM wrote in a news release.

The former hard rock mine, located on land managed by the BLM near Chloride, produced gold, silver, lead, copper and zinc.

It opened in the early 1880s, was mined extensively through 1910 before closing in 1948.

In 2019, soil sampling indicated that concentrations of arsenic and lead exceeding BLM’s standard for recreational users existed in mine tailings and sediments at the site.

No groundwater contamination has been detected, the news release noted.



A 30-day public review and comment period on the draft EECA opened July 31.

It can be viewed and comments can be made on BLM’s ePlanning website at https://go.usa.gov/xwf9u. Comments may also be mailed to the Kingman Field Office, 2755 Mission Blvd., Kingman, AZ 86401.

For a printed copy of the EECA contact BLM’s Kingman Field Office at 928-718-3700.

All comments must be received online or postmarked by Aug. 30, 2020 to be considered in the final decision.

The work is being conducted under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act, also known as the federal Superfund Program.

Information provided by the Bureau of Land Management