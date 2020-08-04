Mohave County reports 64 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

KINGMAN – The growth in the number of COVID-19 cases in Mohave County slowed this past weekend, with 64 cases reported between Saturday, Aug. 1 and Monday, Aug. 3 by the Mohave County Department of Public Health.

There were also three deaths reported on Monday, including one patient each in the 70-79 and 80-80 age brackets from the Bullhead City medical service area. The other death was an adult age 80-89 from Lake Havasu City.

County health officials said 11 of the new cases are in the Kingman service area. They included four patients in the 50-59 age bracket, two age 30-39, and one each in the 0-10, 11-19, 40-49, 60-69 and 80-89 age ranges.

There were also 38 new cases reported in Bullhead City, 14 in Lake Havasu City and one in the Arizona Strip during the three-day span.

With the new cases the county passed the 3,000 mark, with 3,029 residents infected since the first case was confirmed on March 24. There have been 148 deaths.

Bullhead City leads the county with 1,394 cases and 64 deaths, while Lake Havasu City has logged 963 cases and 30 deaths.

Kingman has had a comparably small number of cases with 597, but a disproportionate number of deaths with 54. There have also been 62 cases, but no deaths, reported in the Arizona Strip.

Due to different manners of reporting and compiling data, state and county statistics vary, with Mohave County showing 19 fewer cases and nine fewer deaths than the state was reporting on Tuesday, Aug. 4.

July was the deadliest month of the pandemic for Mohave County. More than half of the confirmed cases (1,822) and half of the deaths (74) were logged in the month.

In the seven-day period ending Monday, Aug. 3 the county reported 244 new cases and 16 deaths.

According to county health officials, 1,394 county residents have recovered from the virus as of Monday, Aug. 3. The average age of death of COVID-19 victims in the county is 77.1 years, while the age of the average patient is 48.4 years. About 55% of the patients have been female.

The positivity rate for tests conducted on county residents remains high. According to daily test data released by the Arizona Department of Health Services covering Monday, Aug. 3, there were eight new cases of the virus from 76 tests for a positivity rate of 11%.

AZDHS reported a positivity rate for Mohave County of 17% (66/398) on Monday, July 27; 29% (37/128) on Tuesday, July 28; 17% (37/222) on Wednesday, July 29; 40% (53/131) on Thursday, July 30; 27% (72/269) on Friday, July 31; 24% (37/157) on Saturday, Aug. 1; and 10% (13/136) on Sunday, Aug. 2.

According to AZDHS, 17,800 tests have been conducted on county residents since the start of the pandemic. Of the 14,264 tests conducted for the actual virus, 12.3% of the individuals have tested positive. Of the 3,536 serology tests, which determine only if the individual had the virus in the past, 5.3% have been positive.

Statewide on Tuesday, Aug. 4, AZDHS was reporting 66 more deaths, and 1,008 new cases from 7,128 tests for a positivity rate of 14%. More than 180,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 3,845 have died, including nearly 437 in the past seven days.

Nationwide, Reuters was reporting more than 4.7 million confirmed cases and 155,937 deaths on Tuesday, Aug. 4.

The U.S. leads the world in COVID-19 cases and deaths.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

Masks are now mandatory when entering businesses in Kingman until Sept. 1.

For some people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a mask in public to protect others when social distancing isn’t possible.