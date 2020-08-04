OFFERS
Mosquito fogging planned for Mohave Valley Aug. 6

Mosquito fogging is planned for several areas in the Mohave Valley starting Thursday, Aug. 6. (Adobe image)

Originally Published: August 4, 2020 4:47 p.m.

KINGMAN – Mosquitoes in the Mohave Valley will meet their maker starting Thursday, Aug. 6.

According to a Mohave County news release, mosquito surveillance conducted this week by the Mohave County Environmental Health Division (MCEHD) revealed several locations met Centers for Disease Control protocol to conduct fogging.

The ground-fogging application by Baron Pest Control will begin Thursday at 8 p.m., weather permitting.

Areas in Mohave Valley to be fogged include:

– South of Gordon Drive to East King Street, and east and west between Mohave Valley Drive and Green Valley Road. Also, south of King Street to Laurel Lane and east and west between Green Valley Road and Carob Street.

– South of Willow Road to Laguna Road and east and west between Mohave Valley Highway to Mountain View Road. Also, north of Willow to King Street and east and west from Mountain View to Aquarius Drive.

Residents are advised to stay indoors with their windows closed, to bring pets inside, to cover swimming pools if feasible, to wash exposed fruits and vegetables, and to wash skin surfaces with soap and water that come into contact with pesticides.

Information provided by Mohave County

