Obituary | Margaret Daw

Margaret Daw was born in Corpus Christi, Texas on Feb. 24, 1941. Margaret passed away peacefully at home in Kingman, Arizona on July 28, 2020 at the age of 79. She is preceded in death by her parents, Raul and Rebecca DeLeon; and siblings, Oscar and Yolanda.

Margaret is survived by her husband, Mike Daw; daughter, Victoria Millward; son, Matthew Millward; stepchildren, Michael Daw Jr., Philip Daw, Renee Daw and Stephanie Raymond; 11 grandchildren and many other extended family members.

Margaret moved to Kingman, Arizona 28 years ago from the San Francisco Bay Area. She retired as a Zoning Inspector from Mohave County Planning and Zoning. During retirement, Margaret volunteered at Kingman Regional Medical Center, Friends of the Library, March of Dimes Kingman Chapter, and the Transit Advisory Commission. Margaret was the 2015 recipient of the Kingman Daily Miner’s Hidden Heroes Award for her volunteerism.

Margaret was known for her kindness and conscientiousness. Margaret enjoyed cooking, painting, shopping and watching movies.

A memorial service or celebration of life may be planned later. Margaret’s family sends their thanks to KRMC Hospice Services for their tender, loving care at the end of her life. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the American Cancer Society or the American Diabetes Association is requested.