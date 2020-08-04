OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Aug. 04
Weather  54.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary | Margaret Daw

Margaret Daw

Margaret Daw

Originally Published: August 4, 2020 5:45 p.m.

Margaret Daw was born in Corpus Christi, Texas on Feb. 24, 1941. Margaret passed away peacefully at home in Kingman, Arizona on July 28, 2020 at the age of 79. She is preceded in death by her parents, Raul and Rebecca DeLeon; and siblings, Oscar and Yolanda.

Margaret is survived by her husband, Mike Daw; daughter, Victoria Millward; son, Matthew Millward; stepchildren, Michael Daw Jr., Philip Daw, Renee Daw and Stephanie Raymond; 11 grandchildren and many other extended family members.

Margaret moved to Kingman, Arizona 28 years ago from the San Francisco Bay Area. She retired as a Zoning Inspector from Mohave County Planning and Zoning. During retirement, Margaret volunteered at Kingman Regional Medical Center, Friends of the Library, March of Dimes Kingman Chapter, and the Transit Advisory Commission. Margaret was the 2015 recipient of the Kingman Daily Miner’s Hidden Heroes Award for her volunteerism.

Margaret was known for her kindness and conscientiousness. Margaret enjoyed cooking, painting, shopping and watching movies.

A memorial service or celebration of life may be planned later. Margaret’s family sends their thanks to KRMC Hospice Services for their tender, loving care at the end of her life. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the American Cancer Society or the American Diabetes Association is requested.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Kingman volunteer Margaret Daw 'gets stuff done'
Sonja Ann Combs
Obituary | Ann "Dobbins" Robb-Tessman
Obituary: Joyce Maberry
Obituary: Joyce Maberry

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State