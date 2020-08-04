Red flag fire warning in place for Kingman area through Thursday, Aug. 6

KINGMAN – The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning, meaning critical fire weather conditions are either occurring or will occur shortly, for the Kingman area from 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5 to 8 p.m. until Thursday, Aug. 6.

The National Weather Service wrote on its website that due to wind gusts of up to 35 mph, any fires that develop over the next few days will likely spread rapidly.

The temperature Wednesday isn’t expected to reach 100 degrees, with the forecast indicating a high of around 99.

However, winds will blow from 10 to 15 mph in the morning and 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts could reach 38 mph.

The temperature is expected to drop to around 70 degrees Wednesday night, with winds of 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could continue to gust up to 31 mph.

Thursday will see similar conditions, with a high near 96 degrees. Morning winds could blow from between 10 to 15 mph, and afternoon winds from 18 to 23 mph. Wind gusts could be as high as 34 mph Thursday evening.

The warning ends at 8 p.m. Thursday, after which breezy conditions are no longer forecast. Highs and lows for the remainder of the week hover between 98 and 102, and 68 and 72, respectively.

Information provided by the National Weather Service