Senior animals feel the love at Mohave County Animal Shelter in Kingman

KINGMAN – Puppies and kittens see no shortage of attention from potential family members visiting the Mohave County Animal Shelter, but keep in mind there are almost always senior dogs and cats still looking for their forever homes.

Some of those senior animals found their homes this past week. George and Tabby, a bonded pair of cats and both 14, found a home on Thursday. Shiya and Bubba, a bonded pair of 9-year-old American bulldog mixes, were taken to a rescue in Flagstaff.

Then there’s the story of Romo, a 10-year-old dog that arrived at the shelter after being “extremely neglected,” Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter wrote in a news release.

“His nails were so long he was not able to walk correctly, he had a sunburn, severely matted fur, lacerations, a mass on his chest and he was in desperate need of dental work,” Friends continued.

Friends then started an online fundraiser, which ended up raising nearly enough money to cover all of Romo’s medical expenses. Romo took a trip to Gotham Groomers to get cleaned up before surgery. Low Cost Spay and Neuter Clinic then performed the surgery itself, which saw Romo sutured, medicated and have his teeth cleaned. Fifteen teeth had to be extracted.

Romo went into foster care the day after his surgery, and is not quite ready for adoption.

“Friends and the Mohave County Animal Shelter want to thank our amazing community for their continued support,” Friends wrote.

To make an adoption appointment at the shelter, contact 928-753-2727. Available dogs can be viewed at https://www.facebook.com/friendsmcas.

Information provided by Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter