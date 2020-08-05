517 Arizona inmates positive amid slowing coronavirus spread

PHOENIX - Arizona corrections officials have said that 517 inmates at the state prison in Tucson have tested positive for the coronavirus even as the overall spread in the state seems to be turning a corner.

And state health officials on Wednesday reported 1,698 newly confirmed coronavirus cases and 87 additional deaths.

The state has documented 182,203 COVID-19 infections and 3,932 deaths overall, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.

Arizona's seven-day average for newly reported cases was 2,081.57 as of Tuesday, the lowest since June 19, according to tracking by The Associated Press. The seven-day average of newly reported deaths fell to 62.43, the lowest since July 14.

Nevertheless, almost half the inmates in the Whetstone unit of the Arizona State Prison Complex - Tucson tested positive for the virus Tuesday amid a push to test all 39,000 state prisoners, the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry reported.

Before the discovery of the new cases, the corrections agency had reported 890 inmates had tested positive and 21 inmates had died for the virus since the pandemic began. Officials say 564 corrections employees have tested positive.

Ron Coleman, a spokesman for Maricopa County, said Wednesday that there have been 490 cases of homeless people infected with the virus since the pandemic began among the county's approximately 7,400 homeless.

At least nine people self-identifying as homeless have died in Maricopa County, including one person at a shelter, Coleman said.

But the overall spread of the coronavirus in Arizona has gradually slowed amid requirements for face coverings and a statewide order closing businesses such as bars and gyms after Arizona emerged as a hotspot for COVID-19.

The number of Arizona hospital patients confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 fell below 2,000 on Tuesday for the first time in more than six weeks, state health officials said. The total of 1,945 was the lowest since June 20

And the number of COVID-19 patients in ICU beds fell to 618, the fewest since June 24.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough.

However, for some people who contract the virus, especially those who are older or have underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illness and death.

The vast majority of people diagnosed with COVID-19 recover.