OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Aug. 05
Weather  54.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

About 1-in-3 registered Mohave County voters took part in Aug. 3 primary

The polling place at Grace Lutheran Church, 2101 Harrison St., Kingman is shown above. About one-third of all registered voters in Mohave County voted in the Arizona Primary Election on Tuesday, Aug. 3. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Kingman Miner)

The polling place at Grace Lutheran Church, 2101 Harrison St., Kingman is shown above. About one-third of all registered voters in Mohave County voted in the Arizona Primary Election on Tuesday, Aug. 3. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Kingman Miner)

mugshot photo
By Miner Staff
Originally Published: August 5, 2020 10:13 a.m.

KINGMAN – Less than a third of Mohave County’s registered voters cast ballots in the Arizona primary election on Tuesday, Aug. 3.

According to the Mohave County Elections Department, 41,208 of more than 120,000 registered voters in the county either went to one of 37 polling places, took advantage of the early-voting option, or cast write-in ballots. The turnout amounted to 32.31%, down slightly from the 2018 primary election, when 33.72% of registered voters participated.

Several precincts featured high voter turnout, including Hackberry (43.26%) and Kingman South (41.44), where 770 and 3,366 votes were cast, respectively.

Meadview (39.88%, 386 votes), Chloride (39.39%, 245 votes) and Truxton (38.41%, 53 votes) rounded out the top five. Peach Springs had the lowest turnout among 24 precincts in the county, with just 62 of 589 registered voters participating in the primary.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Voters go to the polls Tuesday – if they have not already voted
Cost-cutting for election left some voters no place to poll
Kingmanites cast more votes for Council than mayor
City vote is official as 36.9 percent cast ballots in election
Official hopes staffing boost deters Arizona voting problems
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State