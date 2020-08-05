About 1-in-3 registered Mohave County voters took part in Aug. 3 primary

KINGMAN – Less than a third of Mohave County’s registered voters cast ballots in the Arizona primary election on Tuesday, Aug. 3.

According to the Mohave County Elections Department, 41,208 of more than 120,000 registered voters in the county either went to one of 37 polling places, took advantage of the early-voting option, or cast write-in ballots. The turnout amounted to 32.31%, down slightly from the 2018 primary election, when 33.72% of registered voters participated.

Several precincts featured high voter turnout, including Hackberry (43.26%) and Kingman South (41.44), where 770 and 3,366 votes were cast, respectively.

Meadview (39.88%, 386 votes), Chloride (39.39%, 245 votes) and Truxton (38.41%, 53 votes) rounded out the top five. Peach Springs had the lowest turnout among 24 precincts in the county, with just 62 of 589 registered voters participating in the primary.