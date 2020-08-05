Cause of Tuesday, Aug. 4 Fairfax Street fire undetermined

KINGMAN – The cause of a fire that occurred at approximately noon Tuesday, Aug. 4 in the 3300 block of Fairfax Street remains undetermined, according to the Kingman Fire Department.

Upon arrival, fire crews found a single-wide residential structure 50% involved with heavy fire. Crews immediately found one occupant being helped from the structure by neighbors. She was unharmed and refused treatment, and was the sole occupant of the residence.

Crews began an offensive attack through the rear entrance of the residence, knocking down the fire “in quick order,” KFD wrote in a news release. Interior fire attack crews confirmed a primary and secondary all-clear of any occupants.

While the fire was quickly brought under control, overhaul and salvage operations continued. Smoke, fire and water damage was noted throughout 60% of the structure, with fire loss figures inconclusive at this time.

The occupant has been temporarily displaced by the fire, but American Red cross was on-scene assisting the resident. Five neighbors were evaluated for smoke inhalation, but all refused further treatment or transportation to the hospital. No firefighters were injured.

Units from American Medical Response assisted KFD with rehabilitation, while the Kingman Police Department assisted with traffic control.

Information provided by KFD