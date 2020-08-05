Death toll in Mohave County from COVID-19 reaches 150

KINGMAN – The death toll from COVID-19 in Mohave County has reached the 150 mark, the Mohave County Department of Public Health reported the evening of Tuesday, Aug. 4.

The grim milestone was reached after two adults – one each from the 60-69 and 80-89 age groups – died from the disease. Both were residents of the Bullhead City medical service area, which includes Fort Mohave.

County health officials also revealed another 29 confirmed cases in the county, including 10 from the sprawling Kingman service area, on Tuesday. Three of the patients are in the more-vulnerable age ranges – one each age 70-79, 80-89 and 90-plus. There were also three cases in the 20-29 age range, and one each in the 11-19, 40-49, 50-59 and 60-69 age brackets.

Elsewhere in the county, 15 new cases were confirmed in the Bullhead City area, along with two each in Lake Havasu City and the Arizona Strip.

The county has now logged 3,058 cases of the virus and 150 deaths since the first case was confirmed on March 24.

Bullhead City has suffered the worst, with 1,409 cases and 66 deaths, while Lake Havasu City has recorded 965 cases and 30 deaths.

Kingman has a comparably small number of cases with 607, but a disproportionate number of deaths with 54. There have also been 64 cases, but no deaths, in the communities in the Arizona Strip.

Due to different manners of reporting and compiling data, state and county statistics vary, with Mohave County showing 15 fewer cases and 11 fewer deaths than the state was reporting on Wednesday, Aug. 5.

July was the deadliest month of the pandemic for Mohave County. More than half of the county’s confirmed cases (1,822) and half of the deaths (74) were logged in July.

In the seven-day period ending Tuesday, Aug. 4 the county reported 273 new cases and 16 deaths.

According to county health officials, 1,394 county residents have recovered from the virus as of Monday, Aug. 3. The average age of death of COVID-19 victims in the county is 77.1 years, while the age of the average patient is 48.4 years. About 55% of the patients have been female.

The positivity rate for tests conducted on county residents remains high. According to daily test data released by the Arizona Department of Health Services covering Tuesday, Aug. 4, there were 25 new cases of the virus from 179 tests for a positivity rate of 14%.

AZDHS reported a positivity rate for Mohave County of 29% (37/128) on Tuesday, July 28; 17% (37/222) on Wednesday, July 29; 40% (53/131) on Thursday, July 30; 27% (72/269) on Friday, July 31; 24% (37/157) on Saturday, Aug. 1; 10% (13/136) on Sunday, Aug. 2; and 11% (8/76) on Monday, Aug. 3.

According to AZDHS, 17,979 tests have been conducted on county residents since the start of the pandemic. Of the 14,436 tests conducted for the actual virus, 12.2% of the individuals have tested positive. Of the 3,543 serology tests, which determine only if the individual had the virus in the past, 5.3% have been positive.

Statewide on Wednesday, Aug. 5, AZDHS was reporting 87 additional deaths, and 1,698 new cases from 14,554 tests for a positivity rate of 12%. More than 182,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 3,932 have died, including more than 500 in the past seven days.

Nationwide, Reuters was reporting nearly 4.8 million confirmed cases and 157,311 deaths on Wednesday, Aug. 5. The U.S. leads the world in COVID-19 cases and deaths.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

Masks are now mandatory when entering businesses in Kingman until Sept. 1.

For some people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a mask in public to protect others when social distancing isn’t possible.