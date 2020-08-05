Kingman voters approve Permanent Base Adjustment, but not 4-year mayoral term in Aug. 4 primary
KINGMAN – Kingman voters have approved the Permanent Base Adjustment placed on their primary election ballots by a wide margin, but the proposed four-year mayoral term did not make the cut.
The Permanent Base Adjustment, or Proposition 416, 4,624 votes, with 72% of voters approving the measure. Only 27%, or 1,767 votes, were cast in opposition of the proposition.
The Permanent Base Adjustment allows the city to adjust the state-imposed spending limit on local revenues for municipalities, a limit that used figures from the 1980 budget cycle. The Permanent Base allows cities to adjust that budget number from 1980, which raises the spending limit imposed by the state. In Kingman’s case, that expenditure base has now been permanently adjusted by $5 million.
Proposition 417, however, did not receive approval from voters. Proposition 417 proposed changing the mayor of Kingman’s term length from two to four years starting in 2022.
There were 2,749 votes cast in support of the increase in term length, which accounted for 42% of the total vote. Voters against the measure totaled 3,766, or 57%.
