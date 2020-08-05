OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Aug. 05
Kingman voters approve Permanent Base Adjustment, but not 4-year mayoral term in Aug. 4 primary

Kingman voters rejected a proposition to extend the mayoral term in the city from two years to four years. Mayor Jen Miles is shown taking the oath of office on Dec. 5, 2018 in this file photo. (Miner file photo)

By Miner Staff
Originally Published: August 5, 2020 10:08 a.m.

KINGMAN – Kingman voters have approved the Permanent Base Adjustment placed on their primary election ballots by a wide margin, but the proposed four-year mayoral term did not make the cut.

The Permanent Base Adjustment, or Proposition 416, 4,624 votes, with 72% of voters approving the measure. Only 27%, or 1,767 votes, were cast in opposition of the proposition.

The Permanent Base Adjustment allows the city to adjust the state-imposed spending limit on local revenues for municipalities, a limit that used figures from the 1980 budget cycle. The Permanent Base allows cities to adjust that budget number from 1980, which raises the spending limit imposed by the state. In Kingman’s case, that expenditure base has now been permanently adjusted by $5 million.

Proposition 417, however, did not receive approval from voters. Proposition 417 proposed changing the mayor of Kingman’s term length from two to four years starting in 2022.

There were 2,749 votes cast in support of the increase in term length, which accounted for 42% of the total vote. Voters against the measure totaled 3,766, or 57%.

