Mohave County Election Results: Lingenfelter, Schuster, Bishop notch wins in GOP primary

KINGMAN – Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster cruised to victory, Travis Lingenfelter won a close race for District 1 Mohave County Supervisor, and board of supervisors Chair Jean Bishop of District 4 fended off a challenger in the Republican primary election on Tuesday, Aug. 4.

Lingenfelter, the vice mayor of Kingman, captured 28% of the ballots cast to beat five other candidates for the District 1 seat left open by the retirement of supervisor Gary Watson. Jim Hamersley finished second with 1,175 votes (23%), former supervisor Becky Foster was third with 1,044 votes (20%) and Mohave County Fairgrounds Manager Tim Woods was fourth with 895 votes (17%). Sherri Merriwether and Gerarda G. (Gabby) Hamodey gathered 6% and 3% respectively.

Schuster easily won the Republican nomination for a second four-year term as sheriff, topping challenger and former county sheriff’s deputy Mike Gannuscio 23,624 to 6,222. Schuster gathered 79% of the vote.

Bishop received 57% of the ballots cast for District 4 supervisor, defeating Republican challenger Bill Andrews 3,626 to 2,625. Her challenger in the Nov. 3 General Election, Jack Ehrhardt, was unopposed in the race for the Democratic nomination. He received 1,573 votes.

Those were the only contested races at the county level in the GOP primary. Incumbent supervisors Hildy Angius (District 2), Buster Johnson (District 3) and Ron Gould (District 5) ran unopposed, as did County Attorney Matt Smith, Treasurer Cindy Landa Cox, Recorder Kristi Blair, County School Superintendent Michael File and Assessor Jeanne Kentch.

Overall, voter turnout in the county was 32.31 with all of the county’s 24 precincts reporting. Results will not be official until canvassed by the board of supervisors.