OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Aug. 05
Weather  54.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Mohave County Election Results: Lingenfelter, Schuster, Bishop notch wins in GOP primary

mugshot photo
By Miner Staff
Originally Published: August 5, 2020 9:13 a.m.

Updated as of Wednesday, August 5, 2020 9:26 AM

KINGMAN – Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster cruised to victory, Travis Lingenfelter won a close race for District 1 Mohave County Supervisor, and board of supervisors Chair Jean Bishop of District 4 fended off a challenger in the Republican primary election on Tuesday, Aug. 4.

Lingenfelter, the vice mayor of Kingman, captured 28% of the ballots cast to beat five other candidates for the District 1 seat left open by the retirement of supervisor Gary Watson. Jim Hamersley finished second with 1,175 votes (23%), former supervisor Becky Foster was third with 1,044 votes (20%) and Mohave County Fairgrounds Manager Tim Woods was fourth with 895 votes (17%). Sherri Merriwether and Gerarda G. (Gabby) Hamodey gathered 6% and 3% respectively.

Schuster easily won the Republican nomination for a second four-year term as sheriff, topping challenger and former county sheriff’s deputy Mike Gannuscio 23,624 to 6,222. Schuster gathered 79% of the vote.

Bishop received 57% of the ballots cast for District 4 supervisor, defeating Republican challenger Bill Andrews 3,626 to 2,625. Her challenger in the Nov. 3 General Election, Jack Ehrhardt, was unopposed in the race for the Democratic nomination. He received 1,573 votes.

Those were the only contested races at the county level in the GOP primary. Incumbent supervisors Hildy Angius (District 2), Buster Johnson (District 3) and Ron Gould (District 5) ran unopposed, as did County Attorney Matt Smith, Treasurer Cindy Landa Cox, Recorder Kristi Blair, County School Superintendent Michael File and Assessor Jeanne Kentch.

Overall, voter turnout in the county was 32.31 with all of the county’s 24 precincts reporting. Results will not be official until canvassed by the board of supervisors.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Mohave County Board of Supervisors election field set
Election Results: Anderson versus Gates for mayor; Lingenfelter wins Council seat outright
Supervisor Bishop: ‘We’re a nation of laws, including election laws’
Challengers plentiful as filing period ends
One final look at candidates, questions of Election 2016
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State