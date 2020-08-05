Stehly, Walker, Sammeli capture Kingman City Council seats

KINGMAN – Incumbent Jamie Scott Stehly and newcomers Keith Walker and Cherish Sammeli appear to have captured the three available four-year seats on Kingman City Council, based on preliminary results for Tuesday’s Arizona Primary Election from the Mohave County Elections Department.

Walker received 25% of the vote in the nonpartisan council race with 3,880 votes. He was followed by Sammeli with 20% and 3,165 votes, and Stehly, also at 20% with 3,153 votes.

Sarah Ferry took the fourth spot with 17% and 2,654 votes, while Bill Franzen placed fifth with 15% and 2,301 votes. There were 15,214 ballots cast, and write-in candidates received 61 votes.

It appears that none of the winners will need to run in the General Election on Nov. 4. The calculation for winning outright in the city primary entails taking the total number of votes cast for all candidates for an office, dividing that number by the number of seats to be filled, then dividing that number by two and rounding to the highest whole number. Based on that figure, which comes to approximately 2,536, the top four candidates met the vote threshold to be elected outright in the primary.

City Clerk Annie Meredith explained those four individuals will not advance to the November general election, but that the top three will simply be seated on council. However, that’s only in the event that the final figures from the county result in those candidates meeting the threshold noted above.

“If the numbers work out to where four people meet that calculation … the top three would be seated,” she explained.

Meredith said the city isn’t likely to receive official results from the county until next week.

Also Tuesday, Kingman Mayor Jen Miles retained her title for another two years. Miles, running unopposed, received 4,876 votes which came to 92% of the total vote. Write-in candidates garnered 384 votes, or 7%.