OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Aug. 05
Weather  54.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar outlasts challenger Anne Marie Ward in Aug. 4 GOP primary

U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Prescott) beat challenger Anne Marie Ward on Tuesday, Aug. 4 for the Republican nomination for Arizona’s 4th Congressional District seat in November. (Miner file photo)

U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Prescott) beat challenger Anne Marie Ward on Tuesday, Aug. 4 for the Republican nomination for Arizona’s 4th Congressional District seat in November. (Miner file photo)

mugshot photo
By Miner Staff
Originally Published: August 5, 2020 11:43 a.m.

KINGMAN – Preliminary results of the Aug. 4 primary election posted by the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office show incumbent Paul Gosar (R-Prescott) outlasting challenger Anne Marie Ward (R-Prescott) by more than 27,000 votes for the Republican nomination for Arizona Congressional District 4.

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, Gosar was leading Ward by 27,008 votes. Gosar received 62.8% of the vote at 66,450, and Ward 37.2% at 39,442 votes. Gosar will advance to the Nov. 3 general election, where he will face Democrat Delina DiSanto. DiSanto defeated primary election challenger Stuart Starky 28,347 votes to 9,900.

In Mohave County, Gosar received 17,861 votes, or 59%, in the primary, while Ward received 12,341 votes, or 40%, of the 30,263 votes cast. There were also 61 votes for write-in candidates.

Gosar emerged victorious in all but one of the county’s 24 precincts, as the Oatman precinct favored Ward at 55%. However, only 20 votes were cast in that precinct, with 11 for Ward and nine for Gosar.

Of the four Kingman precincts -- central, north, south and east -- the highest voting percentage for Ward hovered around 40%.

The central precinct saw 760 votes (59.61%) for Gosar and 512 votes (40.16%) for Ward. The vote in the north precinct came to 971 (60.39%) for Gosar and 636 votes (39.55%) for Ward.

The southern precinct showed support for Gosar at 1,555 votes or 60.96%, with Ward receiving 38.85% of the vote at 991 votes.

Results from the eastern precinct were similar to those from the southern precinct, as Gosar received 1,503 (59.5%) votes, and Ward 1,017 (40.26%).

In those precincts where Gosar received the majority of the vote, the race was closest in Mohave Valley. There, 1,452 votes (52.29%) were cast for Gosar, and 1,322 (47.51%) for Ward.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State