U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar outlasts challenger Anne Marie Ward in Aug. 4 GOP primary

KINGMAN – Preliminary results of the Aug. 4 primary election posted by the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office show incumbent Paul Gosar (R-Prescott) outlasting challenger Anne Marie Ward (R-Prescott) by more than 27,000 votes for the Republican nomination for Arizona Congressional District 4.

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, Gosar was leading Ward by 27,008 votes. Gosar received 62.8% of the vote at 66,450, and Ward 37.2% at 39,442 votes. Gosar will advance to the Nov. 3 general election, where he will face Democrat Delina DiSanto. DiSanto defeated primary election challenger Stuart Starky 28,347 votes to 9,900.

In Mohave County, Gosar received 17,861 votes, or 59%, in the primary, while Ward received 12,341 votes, or 40%, of the 30,263 votes cast. There were also 61 votes for write-in candidates.

Gosar emerged victorious in all but one of the county’s 24 precincts, as the Oatman precinct favored Ward at 55%. However, only 20 votes were cast in that precinct, with 11 for Ward and nine for Gosar.

Of the four Kingman precincts -- central, north, south and east -- the highest voting percentage for Ward hovered around 40%.

The central precinct saw 760 votes (59.61%) for Gosar and 512 votes (40.16%) for Ward. The vote in the north precinct came to 971 (60.39%) for Gosar and 636 votes (39.55%) for Ward.

The southern precinct showed support for Gosar at 1,555 votes or 60.96%, with Ward receiving 38.85% of the vote at 991 votes.

Results from the eastern precinct were similar to those from the southern precinct, as Gosar received 1,503 (59.5%) votes, and Ward 1,017 (40.26%).

In those precincts where Gosar received the majority of the vote, the race was closest in Mohave Valley. There, 1,452 votes (52.29%) were cast for Gosar, and 1,322 (47.51%) for Ward.