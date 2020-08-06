OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Aug. 06
Weather  76.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

1-in-3 registered voters cast ballots in primary with ‘few hitches’

Voters prepare to cast their ballots at Grace Lutheran Church in Kingman on Tuesday, Aug. 4. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Kingman Miner)

Voters prepare to cast their ballots at Grace Lutheran Church in Kingman on Tuesday, Aug. 4. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Kingman Miner)

mugshot photo
By Miner Staff
Originally Published: August 6, 2020 6:57 p.m.

KINGMAN – About one-third of Mohave County’s registered voters cast ballots in the Arizona primary election on Tuesday, Aug. 4. And many of them voted early, allowing election night to go smoothly.

Early ballots represented about 70% of the vote, according to Mohave County Elections Director Allen Tempert.

He attributed the high number of early ballots cast to the state and county “steering citizens to try to use early ballots” due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The virus also forced the county to staff its 37 polling places with skeleton crews. There were about 250 poll workers, compared to about 400 for a normal election, the county wrote in a news release.

Tempert said there were no reports of long lines, and all poll site balloting was completed by 10:35 p.m. Tuesday, which Tempert said was a record for tabulating the results.

The election director said the success of Tuesday’s primary election bodes well for the general election in November. “We plan to be ready and fully prepared.”

According to the Elections Department, 41,208 of more than 120,000 registered voters in the county either went to one of 37 polling places, took advantage of the in-person early-voting option, or cast write-in ballots.

The turnout amounted to 32.31%, down slightly from the 2018 primary election, when 33.72% of registered voters participated.

Several precincts featured high voter turnout, including Hackberry (43.26%) and Kingman South (41.44), where 770 and 3,366 votes were cast, respectively.

Meadview (39.88%, 386 votes), Chloride (39.39%, 245 votes) and Truxton (38.41%, 53 votes) rounded out the top five. Peach Springs had the lowest turnout among 24 precincts in the county, with just 62 of 589 registered voters participating in the primary.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

About 1-in-3 registered Mohave County voters took part in Aug. 3 primary
Election marathon down to the primary sprint
Elections department continues to work long after the vote
Voters go to the polls Tuesday – if they have not already voted
Independent voters have options in Aug. 26 primary
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State