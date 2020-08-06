1-in-3 registered voters cast ballots in primary with ‘few hitches’

KINGMAN – About one-third of Mohave County’s registered voters cast ballots in the Arizona primary election on Tuesday, Aug. 4. And many of them voted early, allowing election night to go smoothly.

Early ballots represented about 70% of the vote, according to Mohave County Elections Director Allen Tempert.

He attributed the high number of early ballots cast to the state and county “steering citizens to try to use early ballots” due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The virus also forced the county to staff its 37 polling places with skeleton crews. There were about 250 poll workers, compared to about 400 for a normal election, the county wrote in a news release.

Tempert said there were no reports of long lines, and all poll site balloting was completed by 10:35 p.m. Tuesday, which Tempert said was a record for tabulating the results.

The election director said the success of Tuesday’s primary election bodes well for the general election in November. “We plan to be ready and fully prepared.”

According to the Elections Department, 41,208 of more than 120,000 registered voters in the county either went to one of 37 polling places, took advantage of the in-person early-voting option, or cast write-in ballots.

The turnout amounted to 32.31%, down slightly from the 2018 primary election, when 33.72% of registered voters participated.

Several precincts featured high voter turnout, including Hackberry (43.26%) and Kingman South (41.44), where 770 and 3,366 votes were cast, respectively.

Meadview (39.88%, 386 votes), Chloride (39.39%, 245 votes) and Truxton (38.41%, 53 votes) rounded out the top five. Peach Springs had the lowest turnout among 24 precincts in the county, with just 62 of 589 registered voters participating in the primary.