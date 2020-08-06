Bureau of Land Management to gather Black Mountain burros

KINGMAN – The federal Bureau of Land Management Kingman Field Office will begin gathering and removing approximately 1,000 wild burros in September 2020 to address overpopulation and damage to the range in the Black Mountain Herd Management Area near Kingman, the agency wrote in a news release.

BLM signed the decision record this week authorizing removal of the excess animals to protect the health of both the wild burro herd and the landscape.

“Animals removed from the Black Mountain HMA will be available for adoption or sale through the BLM Wild Horse and Burro Private Placement and Care Program,” said Amanda Dodson, BLM Kingman Field Manager Amanda Dodson said in the release. “Those that are not placed into private care will be maintained in an off-range pasture facility, where they retain their ‘wild’ status and protection under the 1971 Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act.”

Following completion of the gather, BLM plans to conduct an aerial survey to determine the remaining number of animals to remove to reach the Appropriate Management Level. The agency will also use fertility control vaccine treatments and adjust sex ratios to reduce population growth.



“The estimated wild burro population in the Black Mountain HMA is more than 2,200 – nearly four times greater than the target population of 478, creating impacts to landscape health and wildlife,” BLM wrote. “In addition, wild burros that have wandered onto private lands outside the HMA seeking food and water have caused public safety impacts on area roadways as well as private property damage.

“For these reasons, local communities in Mohave County have requested that the BLM address the wild burro overpopulation in the Black Mountains and return the HMA to its target population level.”

Wild burros essentially have no natural predators, resulting in a rapid increase in population. If not appropriately managed, according to the Bureau of Land Management, herds can double in size every five years. The gather is being conducted to address herd health and over population concerns with a future goal of maintaining a thriving, natural ecological balance to support multiple-use and sustained yield management on public lands in the Black Mountain HMA.

The gather will also address human health and safety concerns within the local area related to vehicle collisions with burros on the roadways.



The gather impacts are described and analyzed in the Black Mountain Herd Management Area Wild Burro Gather Environmental Assessment. The EA and Decision Record are posted on the BLM website at https://go.usa.gov/xVatt. To learn more about the program, including how to adopt or purchase a wild horse or burro, visit the BLM National Wild Horse and Burro website at www.blm.gov/programs/wild-horse-and-burro.



For more information contact the Kingman Field Office at 928-718-3700.

Information provided by Bureau of Land Management