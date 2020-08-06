COVID-19 death tolls reach 150 in county, 4,000 in state

KINGMAN – Mohave County has surpassed the 150 mark for deaths from COVID-19, even as the number of new cases and deaths, along with positivity rates, have started to decline.

The county reached that grim milestone when the deaths of two residents from the Bullhead City medical service area were reported by the Mohave County Department of Public Health the evening of Tuesday, Aug. 4. The death of another Bullhead City resident on Wednesday, Aug. 5 raised the toll to 151.

The deceased were older adults – one each in the 50-59, 60-69 and 80-89 age groups.

There were also 78 new cases of the coronavirus reported during the two-day span, rasing the county’s case count to 3,107 since the first patient was announced on March 24.

The new cases include 16 in the Kingman service area. The local cases trended older, with three each in the 50-59, 60-69 and 70-79 age brackets, and one each ages 80-89 and 90-plus.

There were also 43 new cases confirmed in Bullhead City, 16 in Lake Havasu City and three in the Arizona Strip on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Bullhead City service area, which includes Fort Mohave, has suffered the worst with 1,437 cases and 67 deaths. Lake Havasu City has recorded 979 cases, including 30 deaths.

The sprawling Kingman service area has experienced a comparably smaller number of cases with 613, but a disproportionate share of deaths with 54. There have been 65 confirmed cases, but no deaths, in the communities in the Arizona Strip.

Due to different manners of reporting and compiling data, state and county statistics vary, with Mohave County showing 29 more cases but 10 fewer deaths than the state was reporting on Thursday, Aug. 6.

July was the deadliest month of the pandemic for Mohave County. More than half of the county’s confirmed cases (1,822) and half of the deaths (74) were logged in July.

But there’s been some improvement in the past week. In the seven-day period ending Wednesday, Aug. 5 the county reported 225 new cases and 13 deaths. That compares to 382 new cases and 17 deaths in the seven-day period ending Wednesday, July 29.

According to county health officials, 1,394 county residents had recovered from the virus as of Monday, Aug. 3. The average age of death of COVID-19 victims in the county is 77.1 years, while the age of the average patient is 48.4 years. About 55% of the patients have been female.

The positivity rate for tests conducted on county residents is starting to fall. According to daily test data released by the Arizona Department of Health Services covering Wednesday, Aug. 5, there were five new cases of the virus from 118 tests for a positivity rate of 4%, the lowest the county has recorded in weeks.

AZDHS had reported a positivity rate for Mohave County of 17% (37/222) on Wednesday, July 29; 40% (53/131) on Thursday, July 30; 27% (72/269) on Friday, July 31; 24% (37/157) on Saturday, Aug. 1; 10% (13/136) on Sunday, Aug. 2; 11% (8/76) on Monday, Aug. 3; and 14% (25/179) on Tuesday, Aug. 4.

According to AZDHS, 18,097 tests have been conducted on county residents since the start of the pandemic. Of the 14,526 tests conducted for the actual virus, 12.2% of the individuals have tested positive. Of the 3,571 serology tests, which determine only if the individual had the virus in the past, 5.4% have been positive.

Statewide on Thursday, Aug. 6, AZDHS was reporting 70 additional deaths, and 1,444 new cases from 11,696 tests for a positivity rate of 12%. Nearly 184,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 4,002 have died.

Nationwide, Reuters was reporting more than 4.8 million confirmed cases and 158,546 deaths on Thursday, Aug. 6. The U.S. leads the world in COVID-19 cases and deaths.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

Masks are now mandatory when entering businesses in Kingman until Sept. 1.

For some people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a mask in public to protect others when social distancing isn’t possible.