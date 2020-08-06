OFFERS
Thu, Aug. 06
Lee Williams High School holds Band Camp

The band spent two weeks training and were rewarded when the firefighters brought a pumper to the school. (Courtesy photo from Lisa McChung)

Originally Published: August 6, 2020 4:35 p.m.

Several members of the Lee Williams High School Pride of the Volunteers Marching Band thank members of the Kingman Fire Department for a fun conclusion to the band’s annual Band Camp. The band spent two weeks training and were rewarded when the firefighters brought a pumper to the school. “KFD brought down one of their engines and let it rain down on students after two weeks of hard work in the heat,” Lisa McClung wrote in correspondence to the Miner.

