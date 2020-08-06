OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Aug. 06
Weather  76.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Lingenfelter wins GOP nod for District 1 Supervisor

Travis Lingenfelter (Miner file photo)

Travis Lingenfelter (Miner file photo)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: August 6, 2020 7 p.m.

KINGMAN – Travis Lingenfelter won a five-way race for the GOP nomination for the open Mohave County District 1 supervisor seat being vacated by the retirement of Gary Watson during the Arizona primary election on Tuesday, Aug. 4.

He will run unopposed in the Nov. 3 general election for the four-year seat, which pays $67,800 per year.

Lingenfelter, the vice mayor of Kingman, captured 28% of the ballots cast to beat five other candidates.

Jim Hamersley finished second with 1,175 votes (23%), former supervisor Becky Foster was third with 1,044 votes (20%) and Mohave County Fairgrounds Manager Tim Woods was fourth with 895 votes (17%). Sherri Merriwether and Gerarda G. (Gabby) Hamodey gathered 6% and 3%, respectively.

“It was a very packed field with several good candidates running strong campaigns,” Lingenfelter said. “I look forward to bringing strong vertical alignment and representation between local, county and state offices towards a strong Kingman, District 1 and County of Mohave.”

Hamersley congratulated Lingenfelter.

“Travis ran a commendable campaign, has achieved a great thing for himself, and I hope to witness him working with the four other Supervisors to do significant and noteworthy things for Mohave County’s residents, current and new businesses, and visitors of today and for those of tomorrow,” he wrote. “Obviously, I wish that the outcome was different but the 32% of Mohave County’s voters that either turned out at the polls or mailed in ballots chose the candidate they thought would bring greater, long-term prosperity for Mohave County.”

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Mohave County Election Results: Lingenfelter, Schuster, Bishop notch wins in GOP primary
Mohave County Board of Supervisors election field set
Mohave County Supervisor candidates to address Mohave Republican Forum Feb. 12 in Kingman
Kingman vice mayor will run for District 1 Supervisor
Updated: Thin margins decide several Mohave County races
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State