Lingenfelter wins GOP nod for District 1 Supervisor

KINGMAN – Travis Lingenfelter won a five-way race for the GOP nomination for the open Mohave County District 1 supervisor seat being vacated by the retirement of Gary Watson during the Arizona primary election on Tuesday, Aug. 4.

He will run unopposed in the Nov. 3 general election for the four-year seat, which pays $67,800 per year.

Lingenfelter, the vice mayor of Kingman, captured 28% of the ballots cast to beat five other candidates.

Jim Hamersley finished second with 1,175 votes (23%), former supervisor Becky Foster was third with 1,044 votes (20%) and Mohave County Fairgrounds Manager Tim Woods was fourth with 895 votes (17%). Sherri Merriwether and Gerarda G. (Gabby) Hamodey gathered 6% and 3%, respectively.

“It was a very packed field with several good candidates running strong campaigns,” Lingenfelter said. “I look forward to bringing strong vertical alignment and representation between local, county and state offices towards a strong Kingman, District 1 and County of Mohave.”

Hamersley congratulated Lingenfelter.

“Travis ran a commendable campaign, has achieved a great thing for himself, and I hope to witness him working with the four other Supervisors to do significant and noteworthy things for Mohave County’s residents, current and new businesses, and visitors of today and for those of tomorrow,” he wrote. “Obviously, I wish that the outcome was different but the 32% of Mohave County’s voters that either turned out at the polls or mailed in ballots chose the candidate they thought would bring greater, long-term prosperity for Mohave County.”