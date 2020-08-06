Rants and Raves | August 7, 2020

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com.

Garden of American Heroes – John Wayne a hero! You confuse real life with acting. While other actors went to war he did not. He openly said the Indians and blacks got what they deserved. Real life hero? NOT.

Garden of American Heroes – Really, John Wayne is the best y’all can do? Another white man in bronze. How about Cochise or Geronimo? Their fight against tyranny and subjugation was not on celluloid. They’re real-life American heroes, not just a revisionist movie star.

Garden of American Heroes – This would be great for Mohave County, but please make sure heroes who are inducted into this garden are not people in our current government, be they Republican or Democrat.

Garden of American Heroes – Hildy Angius expresses enthusiastic support for statues and against anarchy, all while not bothering to wear a face mask. She cares more about statues than her constituents or anyone sitting next to her. Talk about anarchy, not to mention hypocrisy.

Thousands in Navajo Nation lack plumbing amid virus – Many of the families have chosen to live without water and indoor plumbing in their homes. Yet it puzzles me why the Navajo Nation governing council has not implemented a program to bring quality of life to their people.

Trump held Dr. Birx in high regard last week. Now he says she’s pathetic because she dared to tell Americans the truth that virus is spreading everywhere. If you don’t lie for Trump he’ll turn on you.

Margaret Daw obituary – Margaret Daw was tough, strong, compassionate, and real, making her a perfect friend to anyone who knew her. She will be sorely missed and would want us to carry on volunteering, to make the world a better place for all.

Community View: A perilous ride is no cure for coronavirus cabin fever – I’m sorry you’re in the hospital, but thank you for the good laugh.

Rant regarding John Lewis – Interesting that this writer disrespected John Lewis and praised Herman Cain, an entrepreneur way wealthier than Lewis! Partisanship is one thing. Disrespect to an honored legislator and civil rights hero is another! What a disgraceful display of biased ignorance.

Ducey declines to back increase in state unemployment compensation payments – No surprise here. Our governor has consistently taken care of the rich and businesses, while the rest of us can “eat cake,” or not eat! Even during a pandemic, when people are desperate for relief, none will be available.

Kingman mask proclamation extended 1 month – Thanks for keeping on top of this Mayor Jen Miles. At least someone is thinking of our children’s future.

Arrest made in fire at state Democratic headquarters – So the person accused of starting the fire thinks he is married to Ivanka Trump. Makes sense to me.

Arizona judge removes tax-the-rich initiative for education from ballot – Who is this judge representing? The people, our kids, or the very rich and those who planted him in his seat so he can protect the very rich? All at the expense of our children! Shame!