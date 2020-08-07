KINGMAN – It was a deadly day for Mohave County, as the county Department of Public Health reported the evening of Thursday, Aug. 6 that four more county residents have died from complications of COVID-19.

The deaths, which included an adult age 80-89 from the sprawling Kingman medical service area, raised the death toll from the virus in the county to 155. The other deaths involved one patient each in the 60-69 and 80-89 age brackets from the Bullhead City service area, and a Lake Havasu City resident age 50-59.

There were also 30 new confirmed cases of the virus, but only two in the Kingman service area. The new Kingman cases involve an adult age 60-69, and an individual in the 11-19 age range. There were also 16 new cases in Bullhead City, eight in Lake Havasu City and three in the communities in the Arizona Strip.

The county has experienced 3,137 coronavirus cases since the first case was confirmed on March 24.

Bullhead City has borne the brunt of the suffering, with 1,453 positive cases and 69 deaths. Lake Havasu City is approaching 1,000 cases with 987, including 31 deaths. Kingman has experienced a comparably small number of cases with 616, but a disproportionate share of the county’s deaths with 55. There have been 68 cases, but no deaths, in the Arizona Strip.

The number of daily cases has been declining in Mohave County in August, after a tragic July. More than half of the county’s confirmed cases (1,822) and half of the deaths (74) were logged last month.

But in the seven-day period ending Thursday, Aug. 6 the county reported just 206 new cases and 16 deaths. That compares to 357 new cases and 17 deaths in the prior seven-day period ending Thursday, July 30.

Due to different manners of reporting and compiling data, state and county statistics vary, with Mohave County showing 10 fewer cases and 10 fewer deaths than the state was reporting on Friday, Aug. 7.

According to county health officials, 1,394 county residents had recovered from the virus as of Monday, Aug. 3. The average age of death of COVID-19 victims in the county is 77.1 years, while the age of the average patient is 48.4 years. About 55% of the patients have been female.

The positivity rate for tests conducted on county residents took a turn for the worse on Thursday, Aug. 6. According to daily test data released by the Arizona Department of Health Services, there were 69 new cases of the virus from 173 tests for a positivity rate of 40%.

AZDHS had reported a positivity rate for Mohave County of 40% (53/131) on Thursday, July 30; 27% (72/269) on Friday, July 31; 24% (37/157) on Saturday, Aug. 1; 10% (13/136) on Sunday, Aug. 2; 11% (8/76) on Monday, Aug. 3; 14% (25/179) on Tuesday, Aug. 4; and 4% (5/118) on Wednesday, Aug. 5.

According to AZDHS, 18,270 tests have been conducted on county residents since the start of the pandemic. Of the 14,665 tests conducted for the actual virus, 12.2% of the individuals have tested positive. Of the 3,605 serology tests, which determine only if the individual had the virus in the past, 5.5% have been positive.

Statewide on Friday, Aug. 7, AZDHS was reporting 79 additional deaths, and 1,406 new cases from 10,275 tests for a positivity rate of 14%. More than 185,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 4,081 have died.

Nationwide, Reuters was reporting 4.9 million confirmed cases and 159,779 deaths on Friday, Aug. 7. The U.S. leads the world in COVID-19 cases and deaths.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

Masks are now mandatory when entering businesses in Kingman until Sept. 1.

