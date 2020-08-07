OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, Aug. 07
Weather  90.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Suns win 4th straight bubble game, top Pacers 114-99

Ricky Rubio and the Phoenix Suns have won four consecutive games since the NBA reopened play. The Suns remain in the running for a playoff slot, after beating Indiana 114-99 on Thursday, Aug. 6. (File photo by Karrissa D. Herrera/Cronkite News)

Ricky Rubio and the Phoenix Suns have won four consecutive games since the NBA reopened play. The Suns remain in the running for a playoff slot, after beating Indiana 114-99 on Thursday, Aug. 6. (File photo by Karrissa D. Herrera/Cronkite News)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: August 7, 2020 9:44 a.m.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - The NBA bubble appears to have given the Phoenix Suns new life.

Deandre Ayton had 23 points and 10 rebounds, and the Suns continued their improbable run in Disney World on Thursday, beating the Indiana Pacers 114-99 for their fourth straight win. The Suns have now climbed out of the basement in the West among the teams in Orlando, while keeping their postseason hopes alive.

Devin Booker added 20 points and 10 assists and Cameron Johnson had 14 points and 12 rebounds as the Suns pulled away with a 21-0 run that bridged the end of the the third quarter and the start of the fourth.

“The sky is the limit right now,” said Dario Saric, who was instrumental in the big run.

Malcolm Brogdon had 25 points, six assists and six rebounds to lead the Pacers, who fell to 3-1 in Orlando.

Trailing 75-72 with 2:10 left in the third quarter, Saric scored nine of Phoenix's 14 points and Cameron Payne added the other five as the Suns finished the quarter on a 14-0 tear. Saric also had four rebounds during the stretch.

“We were playing with a bench that hasn't really played together," Pacers coach Nate McMillan said of the team's scoring drought. "We didn't have a flow all night long."

The Suns did most of their damage with Booker on the bench with five fouls.

Saric finished with 16 points and eight rebounds, while Payne chipped in with 15 points.

“We are feeling great,” Saric said. “This hasn't happened overnight. Since the first week of May guys have been working hard every day. We really worked on our games and it has paid off for us. We are playing without pressure and playing freely.”

The win pulls the Suns out of the basement in the Western Conference among the teams in Orlando, passing Zion Williamson and the Pelicans. New Orleans lost to the Kings 140-125 earlier in the day.

The Suns started strong, jumping out to a 15-point lead in the first quarter, but it quickly evaporated as it turned into a back-and-forth game until late in the third quarter.

T.J. Warren was limited to 16 points on 7-of-20 shooting for the Pacers.

Warren had been red hot since his arrival in the bubble, scoring 32 points in a 120-109 win over Orlando. His 119 points over three games stand as the most in franchise history for a three-game span.

“We can’t forget we have been playing well up until this point,” Pacers guard Victor Oladipo said. “It’s just one loss."

TIP INS

Pacers: Were outrebound 53-38.

Suns: Booker made more free throws (six) than the entire Pacers team (five) in the first half.

AYTON LEARNING

Booker said Ayton is getting better with each game.

“He is doing an unbelievable job of screening and we are making good reads,” Booker said. “He’s grown. Every time out is a new experience for him to learn and he is picking it up. We still have four games left and we have to keep fighting though.”

UP NEXT

Pacers: Play Lakers on Saturday.

Suns: Play Heat on Saturday.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Bogdanovic's 3 helps Pacers escape with win in Phoenix
Worst over 1st: Oubre, Booker help Suns stun Bucks 114-105
Kings rally from 21 points down, beat Suns
Suns come up short at home, lose to Spurs
Booker scores 27 points, Suns beat Wizards 125-112, July 31
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State