AIA sets dates for starting fall prep sports

PHOENIX – The governing body for high school sports in Arizona has set tentative starting dates for practice and competition for fall sports during a pandemic.

“Note that the resumption of all athletics and activities are subject to change based upon changes to national, state or local guidelines, or government directives,” the Arizona Interscholastic Association wrote in a news release.

The calendar was approved by the AIA Executive Board at a meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 5.

The executive board voted for a staggered start, with dates based on information received from member schools regarding student and personnel safety, and the ability to establish and administer safety guidelines.

Golf will tee off the fall sports calendar, with practice allowed beginning Aug. 17, and competition on Aug. 24. It will be followed by cross-country, swimming and diving, and volleyball, in that order.

Football is the last to kickoff the season, with practice permissible starting Sept. 7, and games allowed beginning Sept. 30.

The AIA also released extensive safety and sanitary guidelines for schools to follow to safely conduct practices and games.

"The health and safety of our student participants, coaches, officials and essential personnel, including volunteers, is the primary concern for the return of interscholastic athletics and activities," said AIA Executive Director David Hines. "We are very grateful to those who share our commitment of a return to these highly beneficial educational activities and athletics."

The executive board acknowledged that creating a “uniform interscholastic environment would be challenging as each school district is autonomous in their decisions as to when to return to in-person instruction,” the news release noted. But ultimately, the proposed schedule was approved.

“We owe it to our members to provide a direction,” stated Executive Board President Toni Corona. “It may be challenging to get everything going for all the schools at one time but with good communication, we can provide the best possible experience for our students in this unprecedented time. This Board and the AIA staff will continue to provide information and guidelines as we proceed.”

Fall sports will have an abridged regular season to accommodate for the amount of time available before winter sports begin, but each will have a championship tournament. The minimum number of contests to qualify for the postseason, regular season maximums, region tournaments and all postseason qualifying procedures will be determined by region and conference committees as soon as possible.

Due to the late start of the fall season, the executive board approved the winter season to begin one week later than normal.

The schedule does allow for schools and districts that are unable to start on the earliest possible date to join competition when feasible and still be eligible for the postseason, provided those teams meet conference minimums.

The fall sports calendar is below:

Golf

– First practice: Aug. 17

– First competition: Aug. 24

– Championships: Oct. 26-29 (Div. I), Nov. 2-5 (Div. II)

Cross-country

– First Practice: Aug. 24

– First Competition: Sept. 9

– Championships: Nov. 12-13

Swimming and Diving

– First Practice: Aug. 24

– First Competition: Sept. 14

– Championships: Nov. 5-7

Volleyball

– First Practice: Aug. 31

– First Competition: Sept. 21

– Championships: Nov. 12-21

Football

– First Practice: Sept. 7

– First Competition: Sept. 30-Oct. 3

– Championships: Dec. 11/12 (4A-6A AND Open; The 1A-3A conferences are discussing length of regular season and state championships dates.

Information provided by Arizona Interscholastic Association