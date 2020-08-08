OFFERS
Column | Hunger is a problem Arizona can fix

LISA DAVIS
Originally Published: August 8, 2020 4:25 p.m.

As the coronavirus rages on across our state, it has caused yet another crisis – child hunger.

Thousands of families with kids right here in Arizona are now dealing with unemployment, rising food prices, eviction and hunger.

And yet Congress continues to fail these children by leaving nutrition assistance out of the coronavirus relief package.

Hunger is a problem we can actually fix. Increasing SNAP benefits by 15% would mean an additional $25 per month per person.

Just $25 per month for a child would allow families to buy the nutritional foods they need to thrive.

And extending Pandemic EBT would further ensure kids get the food they need. This program helps families who rely on school meals get the resources they need even if there are disruptions to the upcoming school year, which some districts are already experiencing despite plans to reopen.

Children need this food, and our state needs healthy, nourished, strong children. I am strongly urging Senators Sinema and McSally to support SNAP and P-EBT in the final package.

(Lisa Davis is senior vice president of the No Kid Hungry Campaign.)

