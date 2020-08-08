Mohave Community College accepting applications for 2021 Fire Academy
KINGMAN – Mohave Community College is accepting applications for the upcoming January 2021 Fire Academy.
The MCC Fire Academy is a 272-hour course providing recruits training in basic firefighting concepts such as fire behavior, rescue procedures, command and control, fire suppression, hazardous materials and firefighter safety.
“Mohave Community College’s Fire Science program partners with local fire stations to offer the best education and training in the region,” the college wrote in a news release. “Completion of the fire academy is a requirement for anyone who wants to become a firefighter.”
The 16-week academy begins January 2021. Recruits who successfully complete the academy will receive 12 college credits, earning them the following Certificates: AZ State FF 1 and 2, Hazmat Awareness and Operations, Wildland S-130, 190 and ICS 100, 200, 700, 800. The academy will also establish the foundation for an Associate of Science Degree in Fire Science.
The course is scheduled for Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturdays from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The program also has a strict attendance policy, with students only allowed 24 hours of excused absences during the program.
Applications and more information are available at www.Mohave.edu/Fire or by contacting MCC Fire Science Instructor Kamrin Dooley at KDooley@Mohave.edu.
Information provided by Mohave Community College
