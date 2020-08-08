OFFERS
Mohave County health director sees signs of progress in battle against COVID-19

Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley discusses the county’s response to the coronavirus pandemic with the county Board of Supervisors at a recent meeting. (Miner file photo)

Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley discusses the county’s response to the coronavirus pandemic with the county Board of Supervisors at a recent meeting. (Miner file photo)

By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: August 8, 2020 4:10 p.m.

KINGMAN – Mohave County is experiencing a reduction in the number of new cases of COVID-19, Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley told the county board of supervisors on Thursday, Aug. 6.

She spoke about “some signs of progress,” and said she’s cautiously optimistic and that the positive trend will continue.

That said, Mohave County is still in the red zone, Burley added.

In the future, the public will experience a one-day delay in receiving updated COVID-19 statistics from the Mohave County Department of Public Health.

District 3 Supervisor Buster Johnson tried to stop the change from happening but did not find an ally on the board.

The change will be implemented starting Monday, Aug. 10.

The supervisors will receive their daily report by 11 a.m. each day, then the information will be delivered to the county communication director, who will release it to the media.

Soon, the county’s coronavirus response hub on its website, mohavecounty.us, will be “more visually appealing,” Burley said, presenting a demo of the new look.

She also mentioned her department has hired a nurse and one more investigator – the eleventh in what is expected to be a team of 12.

Burley praised the investigators’ work. They completed 400 investigations in two weeks, helping address a backlog of cases from a spike last month, she said.

