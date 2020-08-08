Mohave County issues 16 building permits
Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending July 31:
– Stone Electric: 9635 S. Evans Lane, Mohave Valley; electric to well.
– Plumbing By Jake: 3500 N. Tooman Road, Golden Valley; replace 40 gallon electric manufactured home water heater.
– H & H Development: 3959 E. Hearne Ave., Kingman; electrical upgrade 200 amp.
– Barkhurst Electric: 2955 E. Carver Ave., Kingman; replace power pole with existing 200 amp service.
– Craig Plumbing Contractors: 7803 Canadian St., Mohave Valley; gas line repair.
– Ambient Edge: 10013 N. Larkspur Drive, Kingman; HVAC replace 3 ton package heat pump with heat strips.
– Ambient Edge: 2385 E. Northfield Ave., Kingman; HVAC replace 4 ton package heat pump with heat strips.
– Ambient Edge: 3725 S. Jade Road, Golden Valley; HVAC replace 5 ton package heat pump with heat strips.
– Old Trails Mobile Home: 3900 E. Thompson Ave., Kingman; demo all structures.
– Dene Wynn: Kingman; upgrade electric panel to 200 amp.
– Old Trails Mobile Home: 4251 N. Roosevelt St., Kingman; demo all structures.
– Kingman Stucco: Kingman; stucco all four walls.
– Walker Service Electric: Kingman; new 400 amp service.
– Old Trails Mobile Home: 3202 E. Snavely Ave., Kingman; demo all structures.
– Chris Paxton: Chloride; new power pole 200 amp.
– McKenzie Electric: 7823 Oriole Drive, Mohave Valley; add electrical to existing manufactured home.
The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Aug. 6:
– T.R. Industries & Plumbing: 920 S. 8th St., Kingman; construction.
– T-Mobile Financial: 3505 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; finance.
– All-Terrain Landscape & Custom Work: 3460 N. Yavapai St., Kingman; landscaping.
– T-Mobile Leasing: 3505 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; leasing.
– Thai 66: 2018 E. Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; restaurant full service.
– Rok-Stedi Hunting Gear: 4056 Monte Moro Court, Kingman; retail trade.
– T-Mobile West: 3505 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; sales office.
– Trane Self Storage: 3890 Sunshine Drive, Kingman; storage units.
– Trane Self Storage: 2881 Rhoades Ave., Kingman; storage units.
– Milepost 66: 1962 Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; tire dealers.
