OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, Aug. 09
Weather  84.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Mohave County issues 16 building permits

Mohave County issued 16 building permits during the week ending July 31. A new home is shown under construction in the Kingman area. (Photo by Travis Rains/Kingman Miner)

Mohave County issued 16 building permits during the week ending July 31. A new home is shown under construction in the Kingman area. (Photo by Travis Rains/Kingman Miner)

Originally Published: August 8, 2020 4:29 p.m.

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending July 31:

– Stone Electric: 9635 S. Evans Lane, Mohave Valley; electric to well.

– Plumbing By Jake: 3500 N. Tooman Road, Golden Valley; replace 40 gallon electric manufactured home water heater.

– H & H Development: 3959 E. Hearne Ave., Kingman; electrical upgrade 200 amp.

– Barkhurst Electric: 2955 E. Carver Ave., Kingman; replace power pole with existing 200 amp service.

– Craig Plumbing Contractors: 7803 Canadian St., Mohave Valley; gas line repair.

– Ambient Edge: 10013 N. Larkspur Drive, Kingman; HVAC replace 3 ton package heat pump with heat strips.

– Ambient Edge: 2385 E. Northfield Ave., Kingman; HVAC replace 4 ton package heat pump with heat strips.

– Ambient Edge: 3725 S. Jade Road, Golden Valley; HVAC replace 5 ton package heat pump with heat strips.

– Old Trails Mobile Home: 3900 E. Thompson Ave., Kingman; demo all structures.

– Dene Wynn: Kingman; upgrade electric panel to 200 amp.

– Old Trails Mobile Home: 4251 N. Roosevelt St., Kingman; demo all structures.

– Kingman Stucco: Kingman; stucco all four walls.

– Walker Service Electric: Kingman; new 400 amp service.

– Old Trails Mobile Home: 3202 E. Snavely Ave., Kingman; demo all structures.

– Chris Paxton: Chloride; new power pole 200 amp.

– McKenzie Electric: 7823 Oriole Drive, Mohave Valley; add electrical to existing manufactured home.

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Aug. 6:

– T.R. Industries & Plumbing: 920 S. 8th St., Kingman; construction.

– T-Mobile Financial: 3505 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; finance.

– All-Terrain Landscape & Custom Work: 3460 N. Yavapai St., Kingman; landscaping.

– T-Mobile Leasing: 3505 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; leasing.

– Thai 66: 2018 E. Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; restaurant full service.

– Rok-Stedi Hunting Gear: 4056 Monte Moro Court, Kingman; retail trade.

– T-Mobile West: 3505 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; sales office.

– Trane Self Storage: 3890 Sunshine Drive, Kingman; storage units.

– Trane Self Storage: 2881 Rhoades Ave., Kingman; storage units.

– Milepost 66: 1962 Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; tire dealers.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Mohave County issues 22 building permits
Licenses and Permits | April 29, 2019
Mohave County issues 19 building permits
Licenses & Permits | Dec. 29, 2019
Mohave County issues 12 building permits
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State