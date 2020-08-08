Mohave County issues 16 building permits

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending July 31:

– Stone Electric: 9635 S. Evans Lane, Mohave Valley; electric to well.

– Plumbing By Jake: 3500 N. Tooman Road, Golden Valley; replace 40 gallon electric manufactured home water heater.

– H & H Development: 3959 E. Hearne Ave., Kingman; electrical upgrade 200 amp.

– Barkhurst Electric: 2955 E. Carver Ave., Kingman; replace power pole with existing 200 amp service.

– Craig Plumbing Contractors: 7803 Canadian St., Mohave Valley; gas line repair.

– Ambient Edge: 10013 N. Larkspur Drive, Kingman; HVAC replace 3 ton package heat pump with heat strips.

– Ambient Edge: 2385 E. Northfield Ave., Kingman; HVAC replace 4 ton package heat pump with heat strips.

– Ambient Edge: 3725 S. Jade Road, Golden Valley; HVAC replace 5 ton package heat pump with heat strips.

– Old Trails Mobile Home: 3900 E. Thompson Ave., Kingman; demo all structures.

– Dene Wynn: Kingman; upgrade electric panel to 200 amp.

– Old Trails Mobile Home: 4251 N. Roosevelt St., Kingman; demo all structures.

– Kingman Stucco: Kingman; stucco all four walls.

– Walker Service Electric: Kingman; new 400 amp service.

– Old Trails Mobile Home: 3202 E. Snavely Ave., Kingman; demo all structures.

– Chris Paxton: Chloride; new power pole 200 amp.

– McKenzie Electric: 7823 Oriole Drive, Mohave Valley; add electrical to existing manufactured home.

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Aug. 6:

– T.R. Industries & Plumbing: 920 S. 8th St., Kingman; construction.

– T-Mobile Financial: 3505 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; finance.

– All-Terrain Landscape & Custom Work: 3460 N. Yavapai St., Kingman; landscaping.

– T-Mobile Leasing: 3505 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; leasing.

– Thai 66: 2018 E. Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; restaurant full service.

– Rok-Stedi Hunting Gear: 4056 Monte Moro Court, Kingman; retail trade.

– T-Mobile West: 3505 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; sales office.

– Trane Self Storage: 3890 Sunshine Drive, Kingman; storage units.

– Trane Self Storage: 2881 Rhoades Ave., Kingman; storage units.

– Milepost 66: 1962 Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; tire dealers.