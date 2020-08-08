New daily cases declining but COVID-19 death toll still climbing in Mohave County

KINGMAN – Another Kingman-area resident has fallen victim to the coronavirus, one of four deaths reported by the Mohave County Department of Public Health the evening of Thursday, Aug. 6.

The deceased was a patient in the 80-80 age bracket. An adult age 50-59 from the Lake Havasu City area, and two Bullhead City patients – one each in the 60-69 and 80-89 age brackets – also perished.

The deaths increased the toll in the Kingman medical service area to 55, and in the county to 155.

County health officials also reported 58 new cases, including 10 in the Kingman area, on Thursday, Aug. 6 and Friday, Aug. 7.

The number of daily cases has been declining in the county in August, after a tragic July. More than half of the county’s cases (1,822) and nearly half of the deaths (74) were logged last month.

But in the seven-day period ending Friday, Aug. 7 the county reported just 200 new cases and 10 deaths. That compares to 302 new cases and 20 deaths in the prior seven-day period ending Friday, July 31.

Five of the new Kingman cases announced Thursday and Friday involved patients in the more-vulnerable age brackets – two age 60-69, two age 70-79 and one age 90-plus. There were also two cases in the 11-19 age group, and one each in the 20-29, 40-49 and 50-59 age groups.

The county also reported 38 new cases in the Bullhead City service area, 15 in the Lake Havasu City service area and five in the Arizona Strip during the two-day span.

Bullhead City has borne the brunt of the suffering, with 1,465 positive cases and 69 deaths. Lake Havasu City is approaching 1,000 cases with 994, including 31 deaths. Kingman has experienced a comparably small number of cases with 616, but a disproportionate share of the county’s deaths with 55. There have been 70 cases, but no deaths, in the Arizona Strip.

Due to different manners of reporting and compiling data, state and county statistics vary, with Mohave County showing 15 more cases but 10 fewer deaths than the state was reporting on Saturday, Aug. 8.

According to county health officials, 1,394 county residents had recovered from the virus as of Monday, Aug. 3. The average age of death of COVID-19 victims in the county is 77.1 years, while the age of the average patient is 48.4 years. About 55% of the patients have been female.

The positivity rate for tests conducted on county residents was much improved on Friday, Aug. 7. According to daily test data released by the Arizona Department of Health Services, there were just three new cases of the virus from 156 tests for a positivity rate of 2%.

AZDHS had reported a positivity rate for Mohave County of 27% (72/269) on Friday, July 31; 24% (37/157) on Saturday, Aug. 1; 10% (13/136) on Sunday, Aug. 2; 11% (8/76) on Monday, Aug. 3; 14% (25/179) on Tuesday, Aug. 4; 4% (5/118) on Wednesday, Aug. 5; and 40% (69/173) on Thursday, Aug. 6.

According to AZDHS, 18,426 tests have been conducted on county residents since the start of the pandemic.

Of the 14,805 tests conducted for the actual virus, 12.2% of the individuals have tested positive. Of the 3,621 serology tests, which determine only if the individual had the virus in the past, 5.6% have been positive.

Statewide on Saturday, Aug. 8, AZDHS was reporting 56 additional deaths, and 1,054 new cases from 13,040 tests for a positivity rate of 8%. More than 186,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 4,137 have died.

Nationwide, Reuters was reporting more than five million confirmed cases and 161,893 deaths on Saturday, Aug. 8. The U.S. leads the world in COVID-19 cases and deaths.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

Masks are mandatory when entering businesses in Kingman until Sept. 1.

For some people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a mask in public to protect others when social distancing isn’t possible.