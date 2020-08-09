3 Lake Havasu City residents die from COVID-19

KINGMAN – The deaths of three residents in the Lake Havasu City medical service area and 15 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Mohave County Department of Public Health the evening of Saturday, Aug. 8. The deceased were elderly adults – two age 80-89 and one over age 90.

There have now been 3,180 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, and 158 deaths, since the first case was reported on March 24.

Just one of the new cases is in the sprawling Kingman service area, an adult age 30-39. There were also nine new cases in the Bullhead City service area, which includes Fort Mohave, and five in the Lake Havasu City area.

The number of daily cases has been declining in the county in August, after a tragic July. More than half of the county’s cases (1,822) and nearly half of the deaths (74) were logged last month.

But in the seven-day period ending Saturday, Aug. 8 the county reported just 179 new cases and 13 deaths. That compares to 316 new cases and 19 deaths in the prior seven-day period ending Saturday, Aug. 1.

Bullhead City has borne the brunt of the suffering, with 1,474 positive cases and 69 deaths. Lake Havasu City is on the brink of 1,000 cases with 999, including 34 deaths. Kingman has experienced a comparably small number of cases with 624, but a disproportionate share of the county’s deaths with 55. There have been 70 cases, but no deaths, in the Arizona Strip.

Due to different manners of reporting and compiling data, state and county statistics vary, with Mohave County showing six fewer cases and 10 fewer deaths than the state was reporting on Sunday, Aug. 9.

According to county health officials, 1,394 county residents had recovered from the virus as of Monday, Aug. 3. The average age of death of COVID-19 victims in the county is 77.1 years, while the age of the average patient is 48.4 years. About 55% of the patients have been female.

The positivity rate for tests conducted on county residents was elevated on Saturday, Aug. 8. According to daily test data released by the Arizona Department of Health Services, there were 36 new cases of the virus from 186 tests for a positivity rate of 19%.

AZDHS had reported a positivity rate for Mohave County of 24% (37/157) on Saturday, Aug. 1; 10% (13/136) on Sunday, Aug. 2; 11% (8/76) on Monday, Aug. 3; 14% (25/179) on Tuesday, Aug. 4; 4% (5/118) on Wednesday, Aug. 5; 40% (69/173) on Thursday, Aug. 6; and 2% (3/156) on Friday, Aug. 7.

According to AZDHS, 18,612 tests have been conducted on county residents since the start of the pandemic.

Of the 14,967 tests conducted for the actual virus, 12.1% of the individuals have tested positive. Of the 3,645 serology tests, which determine only if the individual had the virus in the past, 5.7% have been positive.

Statewide on Sunday, Aug. 9, AZDHS was reporting 13 additional deaths, and 816 new cases from 7,632 tests for a positivity rate of 11%. Nearly 187,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 4,159 have died.

Nationwide, Reuters was reporting more than five million confirmed cases and 162,108 deaths on Sunday, Aug. 9. The U.S. leads the world in COVID-19 cases and deaths.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

Face masks are mandatory when entering businesses in Kingman until Sept. 1.

For some people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a mask in public to protect others when social distancing isn’t possible.