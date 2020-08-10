OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, Aug. 10
Weather  99.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Booker's 35 points lead surprising Suns past Heat 119-112

Devin Booker poured in 35 points as the Phoenix Suns kept their NBA playoff hopes alive with a win over the Miami Heat in Orlando on Saturday, Aug. 8. (Miner file photo)

Devin Booker poured in 35 points as the Phoenix Suns kept their NBA playoff hopes alive with a win over the Miami Heat in Orlando on Saturday, Aug. 8. (Miner file photo)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: August 10, 2020 9:20 a.m.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - Devin Booker scored 35 points and Jevon Carter added a season-high 20 points as the Phoenix Suns remained undefeated in the NBA restart, beating the Miami Heat 119-112 on Saturday night.

Carter made six of eight 3-pointers as the Suns improved to 5-0 in the restart.

“I think this bubble opportunity was big for us and we’re taking advantage of it,” Booker said.

Miami is currently the No. 4 team in the Eastern Conference playoff standings. Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro each had 25 points to lead the Heat.

The Suns continued to thrive as the only undefeated team and biggest surprise in the Disney bubble.

Phoenix began the restart schedule with the second-worst record of the 22 teams in the field and the worst mark in the Western Conference.

“I just think we had a group who wanted to come here and prove they were worthy of being here,” Suns coach Monty Williams said. “They heard a lot of stuff that was being said.”

The Suns have played like serious playoff contenders. Led by Booker, Phoenix had wins over Washington, Dallas, the Los Angeles Clippers and Indiana before beating Miami. The Suns entered Saturday's schedule only 2 1/2 games behind eighth-place Memphis.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said his team must be better at winning battles for the ball.

“Those second-chance opportunities during those swing moments during the course of the game really kept us at bay and kept them in control when they needed to do it,” Spoelstra said.

Miami had an opportunity late in the game.

Three free throws by Robinson cut the Suns' lead to 115-112 before Miami's Bam Adebayo was called for goaltending on a shot by Booker. The review with 11.2 seconds remaining confirmed the call and extended the lead to five points.

Led by its backcourt scoring from Herro and Robinson, Miami quickly led by double figures at 19-8. The Heat couldn't pull away and the teams were tied at 60-all at halftime. The Suns led 88-86 entering the final period.

TIP-INS

Suns: Rookie F Cameron Johnson made two 3-pointers in the first half, becoming the fastest player to reach 100 career 3s in team history. ... Ricky Rubio had seven points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. Deandre Ayton had 18 points and 12 rebounds.

Heat: Goran Dragic (sprained left ankle) missed his second straight game. Jimmy Butler (sore right ankle) missed his third straight game. Kendrick Nunn and KZ Okpala were held out for personal reasons.

TURN UP THE HEAT

Miami is facing pressure to protect its No. 4 spot in the East. It is only one game ahead of Philadelphia and Indiana, now tied for fifth. Two of Miami’s three remaining games before the playoffs are against Indiana.

“We also want to continue to get healthy and the No. 1 priority will be getting ready for the playoffs and getting our game right,” Spoelstra said. RUNNING THE SHOW

Herro is being given more responsibility as the point guard and said he “felt comfortable” in the role.

“I’ve been working really hard with the ball in my hands," Herro said, adding Spoelstra “has really been helping me a lot. My teammates are starting to trust me more. I’m still young and I’m learning a lot.”

UP NEXT

Suns: Play the Thunder on Monday.

Heat: Play the Pacers on Monday night.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Booker scores 27 points, Suns beat Wizards 125-112, July 31
Suns win 4th straight bubble game, top Pacers 114-99
Suns snap 17-game slide, top reeling Heat 124-121
Pacers rout Suns in Warren's return to Phoenix
The NBA is coming back: 10 things to know
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State