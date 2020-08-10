Mohave County reports 17 new cases of COVID-19

KINGMAN – Another 17 new cases of COVID-19, but just one in the sprawling Kingman medical service area, were reported by the Mohave County Department of Public Health the evening of Sunday, Aug. 9.

The Kingman case is a patient in the 70-79 age bracket. There were also eight new cases reported in both the Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City service areas.

The new cases raise the case count to 3,197 in the county since the first case was reported on March 24. The death toll remained at 158.

The number of daily cases has been declining in the county in August, after a tragic July. More than half of the county’s cases (1,822) and nearly half of the deaths (74) were logged last month.

But in the seven-day period ending Sunday, Aug. 9 the county reported just 180 new cases and 13 deaths. That compares to 302 new cases and 18 deaths in the prior seven-day period ending Sunday, Aug. 2.

The Bullhead City service area, which includes Fort Mohave, has suffered the most, with 1,482 positive cases and 69 deaths. Lake Havasu City has had 1,007 cases and 34 deaths.

Kingman has experienced a comparably small number of cases with 625, but a disproportionate share of the county’s deaths with 55. There have been 70 cases, but no deaths, in the Arizona Strip.

Due to different manners of reporting and compiling data, state and county statistics vary, with Mohave County showing five fewer cases and 10 fewer deaths than the state was reporting on Monday, Aug. 10.

According to county health officials, 1,394 county residents have recovered from the virus. The average age of death of COVID-19 victims in the county is 77.1 years, while the age of the average patient is 48.4 years. About 55% of the patients have been female.

The positivity rate for tests conducted on county residents remained high on Sunday, Aug. 9. According to daily test data released by the Arizona Department of Health Services, there were 16 new cases of the virus from just 111 tests for a positivity rate of 14%.

AZDHS had reported a positivity rate for Mohave County of 10% (13/136) on Sunday, Aug. 2; 11% (8/76) on Monday, Aug. 3; 14% (25/179) on Tuesday, Aug. 4; 4% (5/118) on Wednesday, Aug. 5; 40% (69/173) on Thursday, Aug. 6; 2% (3/156) on Friday, Aug. 7; and 19% (36/186) on Saturday, Aug. 8.

According to AZDHS, 18,723 tests have been conducted on county residents since the start of the pandemic.

Of the 15,054 tests conducted for the actual virus, 12.1% of the individuals have tested positive. Of the 3,669 serology tests, which determine only if the individual had the virus in the past, 5.7% have been positive.

Statewide on Monday, Aug. 10, AZDHS was reporting four additional deaths, and 600 new cases from 6,810 tests for a positivity rate of 9%. More than 187,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 4,154 have died.

Nationwide, Reuters was reporting more than five million confirmed cases and 162,604 deaths on Monday, Aug. 10. The U.S. leads the world in COVID-19 cases and deaths.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

Face masks are mandatory when entering businesses in Kingman until Sept. 1.

For some people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a mask in public to protect others when social distancing isn’t possible.