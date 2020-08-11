Chillin’ on Beale hosts fourth annual Hawaiian Beach Party on Saturday, Aug. 15 in Kingman

KINGMAN – Chillin’ on Beale will hold its fourth annual Beach Party – Hawaiian Style starting at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15 in downtown Kingman.

The event will feature classic, custom and creatives cars, motorcycles, electric vehicles and more, organizers wrote in a news release.

“Cruise on down to Beale Street for music, good food and downhome Kingman atmosphere,” the release continued.



Gene Kirkham of Chillin’ on Beale said all are welcome, and that many in the past have chosen to wear Hawaiian-style attire.

“Anybody can come, it’s an open thing,” he said. “Most people wear Hawaiian shirts or Hawaiian dresses, leis, stuff like that.”

Kirkham also said two trophies will be presented Saturday. One will be awarded to the individual who is best-dressed in Hawaiian attire, while the other will go to a vehicle of the sponsors’ choice. Those sponsors are Diana’s Cellar Door Wine Bar and the Route 66 Yacht Club.

Information provided by Chillin’ on Beale