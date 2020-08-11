Mohave County investigators make progress on backlog of COVID-19 cases

KINGMAN – On Monday, Aug. 8, Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley reported to the county board of supervisors that her 11-member team of investigators is quickly catching up on the backlog of COVID-19 case investigations. Approximately 2,000 have been completed and 1,000 remain active, Burley said.

She also reported that members of her department will be working with schools on reopening plans.

“The schools will need more assistance from us moving forward,” Burley said, adding she had a meeting with local school administrators on Aug. 6 and had another slated for this week.

“We are going to help them to make decisions,” Burley said, noting the department is compiling information and building charts to help school administrators reach decisions.

When Arizona public schools chief Kathy Hoffman laid out guidelines schools can use for reopening, she indicated the metrics will be broken out for all 15 Arizona counties, and schools will use their county COVID-19 data to make up-to-date decisions. Burley said she is able to provide all metrics but the county’s positivity rate. She said the county will be working with the district providing data broken down to the community level.

Additionally, MCDPH is applying for a grant to support environmental health enforcement. Burley said educational efforts to modify behavior of local businesses takes a large chunk of her department’s time and energy. The funding would be $25,000 for smaller counties and $50,000 for larger counties, and while Burley is not sure when those funds would arrive if the grant is awarded, she said she could certainly use additional funding for educational efforts.

Supervisor Hildy Angius of District 2 inquired further on what “enforcement” means in this context, but learned that nothing more than educational outreach is being conducted so far, and MCDPH will notify the board if that changes.