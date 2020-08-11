OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Aug. 11
Weather  85.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Mohave County investigators make progress on backlog of COVID-19 cases

Chairwoman Jean Bishop of District 2 at a Mohave County Board of Supervisors’ meeting (Miner file photo)

Chairwoman Jean Bishop of District 2 at a Mohave County Board of Supervisors’ meeting (Miner file photo)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: August 11, 2020 6:29 p.m.

KINGMAN – On Monday, Aug. 8, Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley reported to the county board of supervisors that her 11-member team of investigators is quickly catching up on the backlog of COVID-19 case investigations. Approximately 2,000 have been completed and 1,000 remain active, Burley said.

She also reported that members of her department will be working with schools on reopening plans.

“The schools will need more assistance from us moving forward,” Burley said, adding she had a meeting with local school administrators on Aug. 6 and had another slated for this week.

“We are going to help them to make decisions,” Burley said, noting the department is compiling information and building charts to help school administrators reach decisions.

When Arizona public schools chief Kathy Hoffman laid out guidelines schools can use for reopening, she indicated the metrics will be broken out for all 15 Arizona counties, and schools will use their county COVID-19 data to make up-to-date decisions. Burley said she is able to provide all metrics but the county’s positivity rate. She said the county will be working with the district providing data broken down to the community level.

Additionally, MCDPH is applying for a grant to support environmental health enforcement. Burley said educational efforts to modify behavior of local businesses takes a large chunk of her department’s time and energy. The funding would be $25,000 for smaller counties and $50,000 for larger counties, and while Burley is not sure when those funds would arrive if the grant is awarded, she said she could certainly use additional funding for educational efforts.

Supervisor Hildy Angius of District 2 inquired further on what “enforcement” means in this context, but learned that nothing more than educational outreach is being conducted so far, and MCDPH will notify the board if that changes.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Mohave County health director sees signs of progress in battle against COVID-19
Testing delays complicate Mohave County’s COVID-19 response
Mohave County Supervisors discuss ways to disseminate virus data
COVID Fatigue: Mohave County health department seeks more resources
Mohave County health director: Cooperation of public required to combat COVID-19
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State