Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Aug. 11
Excessive heat watch for Kingman area starts Friday

A Mohave County Sheriff’s deputy rescues a hot dog from a locked car in Fort Mohave on July 21. An excessive heat warning has been issued for the Kingman area this weekend. (MCSO file photo)

Originally Published: August 11, 2020 5:51 p.m.

KINGMAN – The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for the Kingman area from 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14 until 9 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17.

While the highs for Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 12-13 are forecast at approximately 100 degrees, temperatures will start to heat up beginning Friday, Aug. 14. Friday is expected to have a high near 103 degrees, but is the lowest high temperature forecast for the weekend. The temperature will drop to around 76 later Friday night.

Saturday, Aug. 15 has a forecast high near 106 degrees, and a low later that night of around 77. Sunday, Aug. 16 will be even hotter at 108 degrees before cooling off to around 77 degrees in the evening.

Temperatures will begin to cool down come Monday, however, the heat watch remains in effect as the temperature could still reach 105 degrees.

According to NWS, the watch means that dangerously hot conditions are possible.

“Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, limit outdoor exposure to the cooler parts of the day, and check up on relatives and neighbors,” NWS advises on its website.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances, NWS continued, adding that car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Information provided by the National Weather Service

