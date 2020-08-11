OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Aug. 11
Weather  85.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Judge orders changes to explanation of Arizona education tax measure

BOB CHRISTIE, Associated Press
Originally Published: August 11, 2020 6:15 p.m.

GLENDALE – A judge has ordered changes to a description of a proposed tax increase on the wealthy designed to fund education that will be sent to voters if the initiative makes the November ballot.

The order came after another judge blocked the Invest in Education Act from the ballot on July 31 because of what he said was a misleading 100-word summary seen by more than 400,000 people who signed qualifying petitions. That ruling is being appealed to the state Supreme Court.

Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Randall H. Warner ruled Tuesday that If the high court resurrects the initiative, language adopted by majority Republican members of the Legislative Council must be modified.

The election publicity pamphlet mailed to voters explains the initiatives that will be up for a vote. The proposed Invest in Education initiative backed by many educators and the state teachers union would impose a 3.5% tax surcharge on income above $250,000 for an individual or above $500,000 for couples. Half the new money would fund raises for teachers, with the rest going to staff pay increases, vocational education, teacher training and other initiatives.

The judge ordered the removal of language that would spell out that the new tax would be a “77.7% increase” from the current 4.5% rate on high-earners. Warner said including that figure was not impartial and was indeed confusing because “anyone can understand that the current 4.5% tax rate would bump up to 8% if the proposition is passed.”

He also ordered the removal of language saying that the tax would be imposed on personal income derived from “typically small businesses.” Warner called that “a rhetorical strategy that tinges the analysis with partisan coloring” because many medium and large businesses are organized to distribute earnings to their individual owners.

And he ordered an addition to language the council adopted that explained how the Voter Protection Act prevents the Legislature from changing the law unless it “furthers the purpose” of the measure" and that it requires a supermajority vote.

Warner said that wasn't true, because voters could also change the new law at the ballot box. He ordered that language added.

All four initiatives that appeared headed to the ballot have seen legal challenges this summer. The Invest in Education Act was blocked, while judges rejected challenges to sentencing reform and marijuana legalization measures. A trial on a measure blocking surprise medical billing, banning insurance companies from denying coverage for pre-existing conditions and boosting pay for medical workers is underway.

The state Supreme Court will likely review rulings on all four. The secretary of state has an Aug. 21 printing deadline for state voter publicity pamphlets. so challenges to all four initiatives must be completed by that date.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Court throws education tax initiative off ballot
Organizers fighting in court for #InvestInEd ballot measure
AZ Supreme Court explains education initiative ruling
Arizona judge removes tax-the-rich education tax initiative from ballot
Prop. 207 would repeal graduated tax law
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State