Kingman man arrested for felony flight, warrants after high-speed chase and crash
KINGMAN – Marty Brandon Tisdale, 39, of Kingman was arrested by the Kingman Police Department on Thursday, Aug. 6 after allegedly fleeing a traffic stop at a high rate of speed.
KPD wrote in a news release that at approximately midnight an officer attempted to stop a white Hyundai Tucson for a traffic offense in the 800 block of Airway Avenue.
The driver, later identified as Tisdale, reportedly failed to stop and fled at a high rate of speed.
KPD wrote that Tisdale failed to stop at a red light at the intersection of Stockton Hill Road, where he crashed into another vehicle.
Tisdale then allegedly fled on foot, according to law enforcement, before being captured and taken into custody in the 3400 block of Stockton Hill Road.
The driver of the other vehicle received minor injuries, as did Tisdale, KPD wrote.
Tisdale was taken into custody and reportedly found to be in possession of methamphetamine and associated drug paraphernalia.
KPD wrote that Tisdale also had four felony warrants for his arrest from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.
The vehicle being driven by Tisdale was discovered to have just been stolen from a resident in the 500 block of Simon Avenue.
Tisdale was evaluated for his injuries before being booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility on charges of vehicle theft, flight from law enforcement, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia, in addition to the warrants.
The investigation is ongoing.
Information provided by KPD
- Mohave County Election Results: Lingenfelter, Schuster, Bishop notch wins in GOP primary
- 3 Lake Havasu City residents die from COVID-19
- Mask proclamation protesters visit City Complex
- A deadly day for Mohave County
- Mohave County reports 17 new cases of COVID-19
- Mohave County reports 16 new COVID-19 cases on Aug. 2
- Obituary
- Mohave County Health Director delivers good news on COVID-19 front
- New daily cases declining but COVID-19 death toll still climbing in Mohave County
- Stehly, Walker, Sammeli capture Kingman City Council seats
- Semi rollover closed westbound Interstate 40 in Kingman
- Two 13-year-old girls killed on quad that collided with pickup truck in Dolan Springs July 25
- Laughlin casinos confirm COVID-19 employee cases; some close
- Peach Springs woman arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder
- Tornado spotted in Kingman, flash floods possible
- Obituary
- Mohave County 911
- 7 more Mohave County residents succumb to COVID-19
- Mohave County Election Results: Lingenfelter, Schuster, Bishop notch wins in GOP primary
- 3 Lake Havasu City residents die from COVID-19
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: