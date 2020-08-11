OFFERS
Tue, Aug. 11
Kingman man arrested for felony flight, warrants after high-speed chase and crash

Originally Published: August 11, 2020 5:02 p.m.

KINGMAN – Marty Brandon Tisdale, 39, of Kingman was arrested by the Kingman Police Department on Thursday, Aug. 6 after allegedly fleeing a traffic stop at a high rate of speed.

KPD wrote in a news release that at approximately midnight an officer attempted to stop a white Hyundai Tucson for a traffic offense in the 800 block of Airway Avenue.

The driver, later identified as Tisdale, reportedly failed to stop and fled at a high rate of speed.

KPD wrote that Tisdale failed to stop at a red light at the intersection of Stockton Hill Road, where he crashed into another vehicle.

Tisdale then allegedly fled on foot, according to law enforcement, before being captured and taken into custody in the 3400 block of Stockton Hill Road.

The driver of the other vehicle received minor injuries, as did Tisdale, KPD wrote.

Tisdale was taken into custody and reportedly found to be in possession of methamphetamine and associated drug paraphernalia.

KPD wrote that Tisdale also had four felony warrants for his arrest from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

The vehicle being driven by Tisdale was discovered to have just been stolen from a resident in the 500 block of Simon Avenue.

Tisdale was evaluated for his injuries before being booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility on charges of vehicle theft, flight from law enforcement, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia, in addition to the warrants.

The investigation is ongoing.

Information provided by KPD

