Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Aug. 11
Weather  85.0° weather icon
Kingman Miner August 12 Adoption Spotlight: Daniel

Get to know Daniel at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/daniel-m and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Originally Published: August 11, 2020 4:33 p.m.

These are AZ's children: Daniel is always willing to lend a helpful hand, whether at home or in the classroom. He longs for a family where he can spend time doing the little things, like visiting a new restaurant – especially if it's serving Italian. Get to know him and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

Photo Gallery

August 2020: 30 children available for adoption in Arizona
