Kingman Veterans Day Parade canceled

A float is shown participating in the Kingman Veterans Day Parade in 2019 in this Kingman Miner file photo. The 2020 parade has been canceled. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: August 11, 2020 4:56 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Kingman Downtown Merchants Association has canceled the Veterans Day Parade typically scheduled for the Saturday before Veterans Day on Nov. 11. Joni Millin of the association confirmed the cancellation on Tuesday, Aug. 11. However, no additional details were provided.

