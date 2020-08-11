Kingman Veterans Day Parade canceled
Originally Published: August 11, 2020 4:56 p.m.
KINGMAN – The Kingman Downtown Merchants Association has canceled the Veterans Day Parade typically scheduled for the Saturday before Veterans Day on Nov. 11. Joni Millin of the association confirmed the cancellation on Tuesday, Aug. 11. However, no additional details were provided.
Most Read
- Mohave County Election Results: Lingenfelter, Schuster, Bishop notch wins in GOP primary
- 3 Lake Havasu City residents die from COVID-19
- Mask proclamation protesters visit City Complex
- A deadly day for Mohave County
- Mohave County reports 17 new cases of COVID-19
- Mohave County reports 16 new COVID-19 cases on Aug. 2
- Obituary
- Mohave County Health Director delivers good news on COVID-19 front
- New daily cases declining but COVID-19 death toll still climbing in Mohave County
- Stehly, Walker, Sammeli capture Kingman City Council seats
- Semi rollover closed westbound Interstate 40 in Kingman
- Two 13-year-old girls killed on quad that collided with pickup truck in Dolan Springs July 25
- Laughlin casinos confirm COVID-19 employee cases; some close
- Peach Springs woman arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder
- Tornado spotted in Kingman, flash floods possible
- Obituary
- Mohave County 911
- 7 more Mohave County residents succumb to COVID-19
- Mohave County Election Results: Lingenfelter, Schuster, Bishop notch wins in GOP primary
- 3 Lake Havasu City residents die from COVID-19
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: