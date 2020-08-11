Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District board votes to proceed with controversial building remodeling project
By Travis Rains
Originally Published: August 11, 2020 6:27 p.m.
AnonymousUser
Most Read
- Mohave County Election Results: Lingenfelter, Schuster, Bishop notch wins in GOP primary
- 3 Lake Havasu City residents die from COVID-19
- Mask proclamation protesters visit City Complex
- A deadly day for Mohave County
- Mohave County reports 17 new cases of COVID-19
- Mohave County reports 16 new COVID-19 cases on Aug. 2
- Obituary
- Mohave County Health Director delivers good news on COVID-19 front
- New daily cases declining but COVID-19 death toll still climbing in Mohave County
- Stehly, Walker, Sammeli capture Kingman City Council seats
- Semi rollover closed westbound Interstate 40 in Kingman
- Two 13-year-old girls killed on quad that collided with pickup truck in Dolan Springs July 25
- Laughlin casinos confirm COVID-19 employee cases; some close
- Peach Springs woman arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder
- Tornado spotted in Kingman, flash floods possible
- Obituary
- Mohave County 911
- 7 more Mohave County residents succumb to COVID-19
- Mohave County Election Results: Lingenfelter, Schuster, Bishop notch wins in GOP primary
- 3 Lake Havasu City residents die from COVID-19
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: