OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Aug. 11
Weather  85.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary | Dolcie Jean Guess

Dolcie Jean Guess

Dolcie Jean Guess

Originally Published: August 11, 2020 6:16 p.m.

On Saturday, July 11, 2020, Dolcie Jean Guess, loving daughter, passed away at the age of 40, called home to be with her Heavenly Father and heavenly family and animals. Dolcie was born on March 19, 1980. She was a 4-H member and a leader with years of winning grand champion market goats, as well as becoming a camp counselor and coach. She always had an innate love for her horses and her animals. She was loved by everyone, and was kind and caring, with a compassionate heart and spirit.

Dolcie was preceded in death by her grandmother, Sadie Pearl Guess Duncan; Aunt Jean Linn and Aunt Tap Duncan Weir. She is survived by her mother, Linda Guess; brother, Brandon Guess; sister, Leah Brown; and nephew, Chase Brown. Also, Uncle Bud Linn, Uncle Bill Weir, Aunt Cindy Duncan, Uncle Jarom Lewis; cousins Bob Boz Bell, Brenda Stockbridge, Stormie Chamberlain, Melissa Brim and Pat Linn; second cousins Marcie Craynon, Brooke Rouse, and Annie and John Collins; surrogate grandmother, Jeri Miller; Bethalena Nelson, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

A small private family memorial gathering to be announced. Any donations, flowers and condolences can be sent to 1615 Western Ave., Kingman, Arizona 86401.

Other public donations can be sent to the Arizona Heart Foundation.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary | Naoma Gail Lytle
Obituary | Sada Taplou (Duncan) Weir “Tap”
Obituary | Davia Christianna Chilcoat
Obituary: Kelli Marie Mauer
Virginia Denise Castillo

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State