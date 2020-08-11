Obituary | Dolcie Jean Guess
On Saturday, July 11, 2020, Dolcie Jean Guess, loving daughter, passed away at the age of 40, called home to be with her Heavenly Father and heavenly family and animals. Dolcie was born on March 19, 1980. She was a 4-H member and a leader with years of winning grand champion market goats, as well as becoming a camp counselor and coach. She always had an innate love for her horses and her animals. She was loved by everyone, and was kind and caring, with a compassionate heart and spirit.
Dolcie was preceded in death by her grandmother, Sadie Pearl Guess Duncan; Aunt Jean Linn and Aunt Tap Duncan Weir. She is survived by her mother, Linda Guess; brother, Brandon Guess; sister, Leah Brown; and nephew, Chase Brown. Also, Uncle Bud Linn, Uncle Bill Weir, Aunt Cindy Duncan, Uncle Jarom Lewis; cousins Bob Boz Bell, Brenda Stockbridge, Stormie Chamberlain, Melissa Brim and Pat Linn; second cousins Marcie Craynon, Brooke Rouse, and Annie and John Collins; surrogate grandmother, Jeri Miller; Bethalena Nelson, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A small private family memorial gathering to be announced. Any donations, flowers and condolences can be sent to 1615 Western Ave., Kingman, Arizona 86401.
Other public donations can be sent to the Arizona Heart Foundation.
