Obituary | Richard Keith Runner
Richard Keith Runner passed away unexpectedly Aug. 6, 2020, into heaven. Richard was born in North Blatt, Nebraska on Sept, 14, 1949 to his mom, Mary Ester Spreggs, and dad, Miles Runner. He had tow sisters Nancy (passed) and Carmen from Idaho.
Sarah White was his first wife and they had two kids, Tracie Clouse and Robert Runner.
Richard’s second wife was Nancy Bush Runner. Richard adopted her six kids and loved them all so much – Tammy, John, Daniel, Jennifer, Kyle and Wesley.
His third love was Cynthia Buckley, with whom he loved and they were together for 15 ½ years, living with Michael and Carliaina Perry and their six kids. Cynthia’s kids are Adam, Wayne, Jeremy, Carliaina and Colt.
Richard has several grandkids and great-grandkids and nieces and cousins – a big family – and tons of friends who all loved him very much. Richard loved, to work hard plus stay busy, always helping anyone who needed help. He loved his family, loved Keno, and was a very respected man.
He always had a smile on his face. He wanted everyone to be together and love each other. We all love you! Richard is being cremated and is at rest at Mountain View Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held in September. A lunch for the family will be at Mary’s on Sunday, Aug. 16 from 2–5 p.m.
