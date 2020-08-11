OFFERS
Two firms picked to host Lake Mead dives to WWII plane

Lake Mead at Hoover Dam is shown. Two firms have been chosen to host dives on a World War II-era plane that crashed and sank in the lake in 1948. (Public domain)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: August 11, 2020 4:59 p.m.

LAS VEGAS - The National Park Service has selected two companies to provide the guided dives to the World War II plane that is submerged in Lake Mead. Las Vegas Scuba and Scuba Training and Technology will be the only companies allowed to host divers who want to see the plane.

The B-29 Superfortress crashed into the lake straddling Nevada and Arizona in 1948 while taking part in high-altitude atmospheric research. The crew of five survived, but the plane stayed underwater.

The two companies can provide 100 guided client dives each year for the next two years, park officials said.

Divers must join permitted tours affiliated with one of the two companies to dive to the plane site.

State