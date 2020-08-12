OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Aug. 13
Weather  80.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Mohave County Fair canceled

Children will have to wait another year to enjoy the animals at the Mohave County Fair. The 2020 fair has been cancelled due to coronavirus concerns. (Miner file photo)

Children will have to wait another year to enjoy the animals at the Mohave County Fair. The 2020 fair has been cancelled due to coronavirus concerns. (Miner file photo)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: August 12, 2020 2:12 p.m.

KINGMAN – There will be no 2020 Mohave County Fair due to the pandemic. The decision of the board of the Mohave County Fairgrounds Association was unanimous, Fairgrounds Manager Tim Woods told the Miner.

The decision was made, he said, because social distancing necessary to prevent the spread of the coronavirus would be impossible. The fair had been scheduled for Thursday through Sunday, Sept. 17-20.

“It’s almost impossible to have a fair with the amount of people coming,” Woods said. “We would have to separate the lines that would have to be uninterrupted. And the carnival rides? I don’t see how they could operate.”

Woods estimates the loss in sales tax from not holding the fair would be $500,000 to $750,000 for the City of Kingman and Mohave County combined. He said the lack of proceeds from the fair would also leave a big hole in the fairgrounds’ budget.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Kingman 4th of July fireworks: The show will go on
Mohave County extends Fair Association lease 2 years
Fair Association has a year to prove itself
Report: Fairgrounds finances looking good
Future of the fairgrounds is unclear, supervisors to consider 10-year lease extension
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State