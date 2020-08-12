Mohave County Fair canceled
KINGMAN – There will be no 2020 Mohave County Fair due to the pandemic. The decision of the board of the Mohave County Fairgrounds Association was unanimous, Fairgrounds Manager Tim Woods told the Miner.
The decision was made, he said, because social distancing necessary to prevent the spread of the coronavirus would be impossible. The fair had been scheduled for Thursday through Sunday, Sept. 17-20.
“It’s almost impossible to have a fair with the amount of people coming,” Woods said. “We would have to separate the lines that would have to be uninterrupted. And the carnival rides? I don’t see how they could operate.”
Woods estimates the loss in sales tax from not holding the fair would be $500,000 to $750,000 for the City of Kingman and Mohave County combined. He said the lack of proceeds from the fair would also leave a big hole in the fairgrounds’ budget.
