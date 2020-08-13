OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Aug. 13
Andy Awards nominations now being accepted by Kingman Chamber

The Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for the 2020 Andy Awards honoring businesses, organizations and individuals. The 2018 Andy Awards winners are shown. (Miner file photo)

mugshot photo
By Travis Rains
Originally Published: August 13, 2020 3:19 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce is now accepting nominations for the 43rd Annual Andy Awards, honoring individuals, organizations and businesses making a difference in the community.

Categories for which people, businesses and organizations can be nominated include Student of the Year; Organization of the Year; Citizen of the Year; Educator of the Year; Business of the Year; Lifetime Achiever; Most Improved Commercial Property; Public Service Award; and Young Professional of the Year.

The nomination period has been extended to the end of the day Friday, Sept. 4. A panel of local judges, unaffiliated or familiar with nominees, will choose the winners using what is written on the nomination sheets.

Chamber President and CEO Becky Fawson reminded the community that while the Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce hosts the dinner and presents awards, it’s community members who are the driving force behind the annual event. As the chamber does not solicit nominations, it’s up to Kingmanites to keep an eye out for and nominate their outstanding neighbors.

“To me, it’s the best event in town,” Fawson said of the Andy Awards. “We really need to honor and appreciate the people that do good things in the community.”

As to whether the awards dinner will take place at the end of September, Fawson said the matter will be discussed at an upcoming board meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 18.

To nominate an individual, organization or business, pick up a nominating form at the chamber office at 405 E. Beale St. or visit https://kingmanchamber.com/.

