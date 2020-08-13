OFFERS
Applicants needed to fill seat on Yucca Fire District board

Yucca Fire District firefighters battled this blaze in Parker in 2018. A vacancy exists on the fire district’s board, and the Mohave County Board of Supervisors is accepting applications to fill the position. (Courtesy photo)

Yucca Fire District firefighters battled this blaze in Parker in 2018. A vacancy exists on the fire district's board, and the Mohave County Board of Supervisors is accepting applications to fill the position. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: August 13, 2020 9:17 a.m.

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is seeking applicants to fill a vacant position on the Yucca Fire District Board.

In order to serve, candidates must be a qualified elector of the district, and must have resided in the district for at least one year directly prior to the appointment, and must continue to reside in the district for the duration of their term, the county wrote in a news release.

Candidates must successfully pass criminal and financial background checks, and can’t be related by blood or marriage to another person serving on the board.

Qualified individuals interested in the position can contact Clerk of the Board Ginny Anderson at ginny.anderson@mohavecounty.us or 928-753-0731 to obtain an application.

Completed applications must returned by Aug. 20 to the third floor at 700 W. Beale St. in Kingman; by mail to P.O. Box 7000, Kingman, AZ, 86402-7000; or by email to ginny.anderson@mohavecounty.us.

Information provided by Mohave County

